Carey High School track and field athletes finished in the middle of the pack as a team and posted one victory in the relays during Tuesday’s 14-school Fred Simpson Invitational meet at Butte County High in Arco.
The Panther boys with seniors Cris Gamino, Ellis Jensen and Carsn Perkes, along with sophomore Matt Young, won the 4x200-meter relay by 0.58 seconds over Hansen. The top time was 1:36.65. Carey also placed second in the 4x100m relay.
Perkes was the third-place finisher in the 100m dash (12.02 seconds) and led a pack of three Panthers with a fifth place in the 400m dash. Perkes clocked a personal-record 54.23, ahead of sixth-place Gamino (54.47) and seventh-place Young (55.17).
Carey girls placed third in three of the four relays, plus a fourth.
Third places were the 4x200m with Olivia Nilsen, Brittney Farnworth, Mialee Hennefer and Ashley Zarate (1:55.68); the 4x400m with Yaravi Gamino, Hennefer, Rylie Quillin and Nilsen (4:44.54); and the 800m sprint medley relay featuring Berenice Vargas, Leecee Reay, Farnworth and Quillin (2:07.08).
Overall, in the team totals, the Carey boys (15 points sprints, 20 relays) placed eighth with 37 points, and the Panther girls (3 sprints, 23 relays) were seventh with 36 points.
The Aberdeen boys (112 points including 26 hurdles and 51 field) slipped past host Butte County (111 including 25 distances and 64 field) for first place overall. The Salmon girls (132 points including 34 sprints, 18 distances, 19 hurdles, 61 field) prevailed over Murtaugh (104).
“It was good to get a meet in early in the week and get some full speed repetitions,” Carey coach Lane Kirkland said. “We had a few changes in relays due to some absences and resting a few kids, but still set some decent marks and placed well.
“The girls in the discus all set personal records and are throwing better every week. Meredith Hoskins and Carol Hatch had a great day!
“We are optimistic and feel like our kids are ready for better performances as we head towards districts and state.”
Carey joins 43 other schools representing Idaho classifications from 1A to 5A for the two-day Tiger/Grizz Invitational starting Friday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls. Wood River High athletes are also due to compete. ￼
