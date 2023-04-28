Carey Girls Relay

Carey track competes in relays at the Grizzly Invitational Saturday, April 15, at Utah’s Logan High School.

 Courtesy photo by Ryan Smith

Carey High School track and field athletes finished in the middle of the pack as a team and posted one victory in the relays during Tuesday’s 14-school Fred Simpson Invitational meet at Butte County High in Arco.

The Panther boys with seniors Cris Gamino, Ellis Jensen and Carsn Perkes, along with sophomore Matt Young, won the 4x200-meter relay by 0.58 seconds over Hansen. The top time was 1:36.65. Carey also placed second in the 4x100m relay.

Perkes was the third-place finisher in the 100m dash (12.02 seconds) and led a pack of three Panthers with a fifth place in the 400m dash. Perkes clocked a personal-record 54.23, ahead of sixth-place Gamino (54.47) and seventh-place Young (55.17).

