Midway through the second quarter, the Wood River High School varsity football team was feeling good.
Zack Dilworth had just returned an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put the Wolverines up 12-6 and in the driver’s seat in front of a packed Phil Homer Field on Homecoming night Friday.
However, that’s when Buhl took over. By the end of the second quarter, the Indians had put up a monster 30-point period to put the game out of reach, winning the game 36-20.
“This was a very tough one for us Friday,” WRHS head coach Shane Carden said. “I know these kids want it and have been giving everything they have. For whatever reason, we came out a bit sluggish. I don’t know if all of the Homecoming festivities got to our younger guys or if it was just a long week, but I was pretty disappointed that I didn’t have the team ready to go.”
After Dilworth’s kick return got the crowd hot, Buhl cooled down Hailey by putting up scores on a 3-yard run from Gage Babington (52 yards rushing, 2 TDs), a halfback pass from Jose Rangel to Garrett Cronmiller for a 70-yard score, and a 25-yard touchdown throw from junior quarterback Austin Franson to Cronmiller.
In five minutes, Buhl’s momentum swing silenced the home crowd, putting Wood River’s back against the wall.
Wood River did have a chance to put up points on the board before halftime but went four-and-out from the 4-yard line, which doubled the pain.
“Offensively we seem to keep losing focus after a big play or half of a good drive,” Carden said. “We make a good play or two and then have some silly mistake or bad penalty. When we have all 11 players on the same page doing their job, we play well on offense, but we need to be able to do that consistently. Having a new quarterback and a rotating O-line due to injuries sometimes makes that a bit more difficult.”
Coming out of halftime, Buhl ran the ball (269 yards, 52 carries) and milked the clock while weakening the Wood River pride.
Buhl (1-3) added another score from David Beltran on a 22-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Dilworth’s performance was inspirational, though. On top of his 80-yard kick return score, the junior wide receiver and cornerback finished the game with 36 yards receiving on six receptions on offense and two interceptions on defense—one of which was a 96-yard pick-six score in the fourth quarter.
“Zack made some great plays for us,” Carden said. “His kick return for a touchdown was huge and gave us some momentum but [Buhl] did a heck of a job of coming back that next drive and scoring and taking away that momentum from us. Even Zack agreed with me that he needs to be a bit more consistent with his play and that speaks very highly of Zack and his expectations for himself.”
Wood River (1-4, 1-2 Great Basin 7 Conference) was inefficient on third downs, going 1-for-10 while Buhl captured 8-for-14 tries on third downs.
Sophomore quarterback Kyle Ipsen (12-for-27, 98 yards, 1 TD) and senior tight end McCade Parke (26 yards receiving) hooked up for the game’s opening score in the first quarter on a pass down the middle of the field that was perfectly placed for Parke.
Parke also had one sack on defense to go along with nine tackles.
Sophomore Charlie Roberts (11 tackles) and senior Andres Salamanca (6 tackles, 1 sack) played well on defense.
At halftime, the Homecoming Royalty was brought out with Grace Rushton and Andrew Emerson winning for the freshman.
For the sophomores, Bella Parke and Cooper Fife were honored.
Jasmine Santacruz and Nate Dabney were the juniors.
Yohenny Giron and Devan Perez were the seniors.
For the 2021 Supreme Royalty, Meg Keating and Juan Reyes were honored.
Wood River will be on the road next when the Wolverines travel to Twin Falls on Friday, Oct. 1. That game will be available on the NFHS Network.
