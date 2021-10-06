On Twin Falls’ Homecoming night, Friday, the Bruins took care of business against the Wood River High School varsity football team in Twin Falls.
Bruin senior Andy Geilman led Twin Falls in the air, going 14-for-17 and 193 yards to pace the 41-0 win.
Senior Jace Mahlke led in rushing with 73 yards on the ground.
For Wood River (1-5, 1-3 Great Basin 7 Conference), low varsity numbers put the Wolverines back against the wall before the game even began. Wood River only suited up 18 players for the road game.
Despite the dwindling numbers, head coach Shane Carden still saw his players play hard on both sides of the ball.
“Our positives were that we competed for the entire game,” Carden said. “Our guys are leaving everything they have on the field but, unfortunately, in football and when your numbers are so much lower than the other teams, you get worn down, but our guys never quit.”
Sophomore quarterback Kyle Ipsen has impressed Carden with his determination in each game. Ipsen finished Friday night’s game by going 8-for-22 with 97 yards passing and two interceptions.
“Kyle has gotten better each week,” Carden said. “One of the interceptions was him trying to make a play for the team and forcing a throw. The second was him not being on the same page as his receiver. Those are both typical mistakes for a young quarterback. He did start to trust his legs this week and made some good scramble runs.”
Ipsen finished with 27 yards rushing on four carries.
Sophomore Caleb Hothem led the Wolverines with 55 yards rushing on 10 carries. Junior wide receiver Zack Dilworth led with 54 yards receiving.
Up next for Wood River is a Thursday night home matchup tomorrow, Oct. 7, with the 3A Kimberly Bulldogs (3-3, 1-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference).
This game will be another big game for Wood River, as it will see more of the competition it will face next year when the football program drops down to 3A. Next fall, Wood River will be the fifth team in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference and will have Kimberly on its schedule.
“Kimberly is a very talented team,” Carden said. “I expect a tough matchup for us, but one that I know our guys will show up for and be ready to compete in.”
Kickoff will be at Phil Homer Field in Hailey at 7 p.m.
