The Twin Falls Bruins softball team made quick work of the Lady Wolverines at Wood River High School’s home opener at Founders Softball Field on Tuesday, April 6.
The game was called after the fourth inning due to the 10-run rule in which the Bruins defeated the Wolverines, 25-5.
The Bruins (10-5, 6-0 Great Basin Conference) put up 14 hits against WRHS (2-8, 0-2 GBC).
Senior Isabella Roberts, junior Taylor Nelson and senior Amanda Brown all had one hit each for Wood River.
Junior Caroline Seaward (1-3) received the loss.
For Twin Falls, Sydney McMurdie (3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double), Hannah Holcomb (2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs), Casie McKechnie (2-for-4 with four RBIs) and Reagan Rex (2-for-4 including a triple and three RBIs) all contributed to the win.
McMurdie received the win by going three innings and allowed five runs on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In