The Wood River High School coed varsity tennis team faced its toughest opposition Tuesday when the Wolverines visited Twin Falls for an away match.
Despite receiving wins from its No. 1 boys and girls singles players, and the top boys doubles team, WRHS narrowly lost its first match of the season, 7-5.
The Twin Falls boys team wound up taking more matches from the Wood River boys, 4-2. However, the Wood River girls and Twin Falls tied their side, 3-3.
WRHS saw a tough match from Gus Sabina, who defeated Twin Falls’ Noah Pitts, 7-5, 6-2, in the boys No. 1 match. Sabina has yet to lose a match this season.
On the girls side, Meg Keating was on her game in the No. 1 girls singles match. Keating defeated Emma Cox, 6-2, 6-1. Jessica Popke had an epic match with Twin Falls’ Shelby Traveler, in one of five three-set matches on the day. Popke ultimately survived, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.
Wood River’s Jake Simon and John Chen also remained undefeated for the year. Wood River’s No. 1 boys doubles team defeated Kyler Western and Kurtis Christensen, 6-3, 6-3.
Sofia Calcagno and Tenney Barrow of Wood River’s No. 2 girls doubles team made an impressive comeback against Twin Falls’ Kaitlyn Lambert and Paris Lloyd, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
For Twin Falls, the Bruins received wins from Noah Cox in the No. 2 boys singles. Cox beat WRHS’ Trent Baker, 6-1, 6-0.
Brett McQueen beat WRHS’ Cody McKinnon in the No. 3 boys singles match, 6-3, 6-3.
In the No. 3 girls singles match, Mazie Walter beat Wood River’s Maddox Nickum in a three-set match, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
In the No. 2 boys doubles, Alexander Coates and Carson Broadbent of Twin Falls beat Garin Beste and Simon Weekes in another tough match, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
In the No. 1 girls doubles match, Addison Fullmer and Kenadee Egbert beat Wood River’s Marcella Fisher and Tatnall Watts, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Twin Falls also notched wins in both the No. 1 and 2 mixed doubles matches when Joshua Mix and Isabel Manning defeated Zach Sabina and Britta Heaphy in the No. 1 spot, 6-1, 6-1.
Mason Ward and Libby Traveller of Twin Falls defeated Daniel Ziesing and Elizabeth Clayton of Wood River, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10).
Wood River is back on the courts against crosstown rival Sun Valley Community School when the Wolverines host a match at the WRHS tennis courts against the Cutthroats.
The match is scheduled for Friday, April 16, at 4 p.m.
The match was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 15, but was moved due to weather precautions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In