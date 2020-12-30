The Sun Valley Community School boys’ prep basketball team is waiting in the wings for the rest of the 2021 season.
When that may unfold is anyone’s guess, but the Cutthroats are scheduled to start their COVID-19-shortened season on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
That is, if coronavirus levels break from “red” to “orange” on the Harvard Global Health Institute risk assessment scale.
Regardless, that’s the target date for the Cutthroats to hopefully host the Richfield Tigers in their season opener, which will also serve as the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 (Sawtooth Conference) opener.
The game will also be the first game in first-year head coach Clay Wawner’s tenure at SVCS.
Wawner, 35, is originally from Charlottesville, Va., and comes from a lacrosse background, which will translate nicely to the hardcourt.
He’s a big fan of getting up and down the floor, and plans on developing his Cutthroats into a fast-paced and well-oiled motion offense while substituting players quite liberally to create a chaotic environment for the opposition.
Coming from a coaching family tree, Wawner was born into teaching youngsters the joys and life lessons of sports. His family is almost entirely made up of coaches with his brother, Fred Wawner, the head boys basketball coach at Hawai’i Preparatory Academy in Waimea, and his uncle, Kevin Corrigan, is the head men’s lacrosse coach at The University of Notre Dame.
Wawner went to Denison University in Granville, Ohio, where he played attack on the men’s lacrosse team.
With a new coach on the sidelines, the Cutthroats will focus their offense around senior Caelin Bradshaw and junior center Sid Tomlinson.
“[Sid] is a super skilled big man who moves well with a polished mid-ranged jump shot,” Wawner said. “He can go left or right and offers a great dimension of skills. He’s also a great rim protector, which he cherishes. He’s old school—when he’s on the floor, we want to get him the ball.”
Coming off an IHSAA 3A state title run with the boys’ soccer team, Caelin Bradshaw offers athleticism, versatility and leadership.
“He’s a great slasher,” Wawner said. “He can play the 2 through 4 spots on the floor in our offense, but can guard all five positions on defense.”
Another player to watch is senior center Jaime Griswold who will pair up with Tomlinson down low to cause their opponents a big nightmare.
In the meantime, Wawner has his players doing all they can during training where they are practicing proper COVID policies like wearing masks while going through game-like scenarios.
Should COVID levels drop and the Jan. 12 game against Richfield is on, tip-off is scheduled at the Fish Tank at SVCS at 6:30 p.m. with the junior varsity at 5:30 p.m.
