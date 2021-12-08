Coming into Sunday’s final of the Sun Valley High School Tournament, the Sun Valley Suns 18U boys varsity team was primed for celebration on their home ice at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
Flaunting a perfect 4-0 record with two shutouts in pool play, the Suns looked untouchable. However, when the Suns faced the Bozeman Ice Dogs in the final—a team they previously beat 8-0—the Montanans conjured up Cinderella and upset Sun Valley to claim the championship, 4-2.
Bozeman goalie Cole Moser was a brick wall for the Ice Dogs with 37 saves.
According to head coach Blake Jenson, the Suns weren’t expecting that type of game from the Ice Dogs in the final game.
“All of our losses are learning experiences,” Jenson said. “We have a lot of skill on our team, but we struggle showing up to games with our mindsets right. Especially after 8-0, and 10-1 wins.”
Sun Valley opened pool play hot with wins against Idaho Falls (4-0), Bozeman (8-0), Snake River (10-1) and Jackson Hole (5-2).
“We had a great weekend overall but need to get our mindsets straight and work on consistently executing the basics of our game,” Jenson added.
In Sunday’s final, Bozeman jumped out to a 1-0 lead when forward Spencer Wilkinson scored with 34 seconds left in the first period to stun the Suns. Lex Steckelberg notched the assist. At the end of one, Bozeman outshot Sun Valley, 10-7.
To begin the second, Bozeman’s offensive attack continued against Sun Valley’s defense, giving goalie Clayton Elsbree plenty of action. Steckelberg (3 points) scored to bump Bozeman up 2-0 before Sun Valley was able to get on the board.
The Suns eventually got the puck in the net when Corwith Simmers (2 points) scored unassisted to pull within one goal, but Bozeman was able to keep the pace and didn’t allow the Suns to make an epic comeback.
Steckelberg added another goal with the assist from Trey Morgan in the second period to push the lead to 3-1, then Liam Higgins added another goal with the assist going to Jamie Dahman and Wilkinson to the lead, 4-1.
Simmers added a late goal in the third period for the Suns to make it 4-2. Despite the loss, Sun Valley outshot Bozeman, 39-22.
Jenson noted that his team’s defensive positioning, communication and inability to force the puck out was what hurt the Suns the most.
Elsbree (18 saves) wasn’t his usual self in the final game. The junior goalie is usually steady as the Suns grabbed two shutout victories in pool play. Entering the final game, the Suns had outscored their opponents 27-3.
“I thought [Elsbree] made some great saves and there was a couple that I thought he could’ve gotten,” Jenson said.
To begin pool play on Friday, the Suns beat Idaho Falls, 4-0, with goals from Zach Benson, Thomas Nisson, Augustus Hedrick and Simmers. Elsbree had eight saves in that game.
Before the game, senior Aidan Long was honored during a Senior Night ceremony on Friday.
In the first meeting between the Suns and Ice Dogs, Sun Valley walloped Bozeman, 8-0, with goals from Simmers (2 goals), Luke Hebert (2 goals), Dawson Speth (2 goals), Benson and Hedrick. Elsbree totaled 20 saves.
The big scoring game was against Snake River when the Suns put up a 10-1 performance before beating rival Jackson Hole, 5-2, in the final game of pool play on Saturday night.
Sun Valley is off this upcoming weekend before trying to get revenge against Bozeman as the Ice Dogs host their annual tournament from Dec. 17-19.
“We’ll see if we can work out our kinks and bring back the Bozeman tournament banner,” Jenson said.
Sun Valley Suns junior varsity takes fourth in tournament
The Sun Valley Suns “B” junior varsity team finished the Sun Valley High School Tournament in fourth place after losing to the Teton Cutthroats, 8-0. Sun Valley finished the tournament with 4 points in pool play. ￼￼
