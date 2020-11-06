Wood River High School’s new boys basketball coach, Eli Stein, is already thinking outside the box in an attempt for a successful 2020-21 season.
Stein will bring author, speaker and mindfulness guru Greg Graber to an open-forum talk at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Those that are interested in Graber’s talk can livestream the event on Facebook Live, where Graber will host a one-hour program (45 minutes of education and 15 minutes of question and answer).
The event costs $9.99 with proceeds going towards the WRHS boys basketball season as a form of fundraising.
Focusing on thinking, deep breathing, meditation and visualization, Graber is the author of “Slow Your Roll—Mindfulness for Fast Times.”
The book topped the Amazon charts upon its release
Graber is a long-time educational and mental performance coach, teaching mindfulness and SEL (social and emotional learning).
These are skills that sports teams, schools and various organizations around the world have used.
“In the Blaine County School District, we take pride in being different from everyone else,” Stein said. “No one else in the state of Idaho is doing mindfulness training for their high school student-athletes. Having Greg Graber will be instrumental as we continue to build and change the culture of our men’s basketball program.”
Graber was Stein’s middle school principal at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tenn.
Graber has worked with many top sports programs, including the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, LSU, VCU, Rice University, the University of Memphis, the University of Alabama, George Washington University and many others.
His extensive work with elite athletes includes Ironman triathlon finishers, Leadville 100 endurance athletes, Major League Soccer goalkeepers, NFL players and even an Olympic bobsledder.
Graber often does corporate trainings and presentations and he has worked with many organizations such as Hilton Worldwide, Shamrock Foods, the National Association of Disability Representatives, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Germantown Police Department and the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Most notably, Graber’s work has been featured in the New York Times and on ESPN. He has also presented at Harvard University Graduate School of Education.
