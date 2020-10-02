The Burley Bobcats came into Wood River’s domain on Thursday, Sept. 24, for an Idaho High School Activities Association cross-country meet, and both Burley’s boys and girls took the victory.
Both the boys and girls ran 5,000-meter races.
In the boys event, Burley won 23-36 as Aaron Bradshaw took first with 19 minutes, 2 seconds.
Top finisher for Wood River—and second-place finisher—was senior Dylan Heyrend, who wasn’t far behind with a time of 19:21.
Burley’s Ryan Gerrat took third (20:49) and Wood River’s Zach Sabina took fourth (20:50).
Wood River senior Lance Heyrend took seventh with 21:11.
On the girls side, Burley won 24-31.
The Bobcats took all three top spots with junior Eliza Jensen first with a time of 22:12. Sophomore Olivia Kendall took second (22:14) and senior Kamryn Bradshaw took third (23:13).
Top finishers for Wood River were sophomore Elizabeth Lipman, who took fourth with 23:51. Sophomore Kacie Flolo took fifth with 27:18 and junior Tatum Vontver took sixth with 28:11. Coming in seventh was junior Pranaleyadri Meyer with 28:47.
Wood River Results
Boys—2—Dylan Heyrend 19:21; 4—Zach Sabina 20:50; 7—Lance Heyrend 21:11; 12—Payton Cole 21:38; 14—Dylan Gill 22:15; 15—Stouffer Emmett 22:24; 16—Grant Green 22:32; 17—Payton Sorensen 23:05; 25—Cade London 25:37.
Girls—4—Elizabeth Lipman 23:51; 5—Kacie Flolo 27:18; 6—Tatum Vontver 28:11; 7—Pranaleyadri Meyer 28:47; 9—Bridgette Normand 29:23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In