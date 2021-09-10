There is some common ground between the Wood River Wolverines (1-1, 1-1 Great Basin 7) and the Burley Bobcats (1-1, 1-1 GB7) when the two teams meet at Phil Homer Field in Hailey on Friday night.
Both teams lost to Mountain Home (2-0, 2-0 GB7), and both teams have a strong-arm quarterback.
Wood River is entering Friday night reeling from an 18-7 loss to the Tigers, and Burley is coming in with a 32-12 win against Buhl (0-2).
Junior Sawyer Grafft leads the Wolverines at quarterback and has passed for 236 yards, two touchdowns and one interception through two games. Burley junior quarterback Caleb Loveland has 310 yards and three touchdowns through the season, so look for this game to be won through the air.
Even though both QBs have the chance to change the game with one throw, look for some play-action plays to turn the tide. Wood River running backs Caleb Hothem and Jack Herlinger are the feature backs while senior running back Prestyn Ramos will be tough as Burley’s feature back.
Wood River has allowed 15.5 points per game while scoring 10.5 points on offense. Burley has allowed 20 points per game while scoring 26.5 points on offense.
This game has the makings for a high-scoring game and will pose a true test for Wood River’s stamina. Burley will most likely try and take advantage of Wood River’s low roster to tire down its star players. If Burley can outrun Wood River, then the Bobcats can stand victorious. If Wood River’s offensive and defensive lines play anything like they did against Mountain Home, then the Wolverines could pose a huge threat to Burley’s high-scoring offense. Hothem and Herlinger will play an important role in keeping Burley’s secondary honest while scoring early will be key for Wood River.
Kickoff to Friday night’s contest is at 7 p.m. This game will also be live streamed on the NFHS Network.
