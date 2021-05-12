Having lost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bob Shay Memorial Track and Field Meet made its long-awaited return to Wood River High School on Friday, May 8, as 14 schools featured athletes competing in an array of events before a crowd that was pleased to see the sun come out late in the day.
As morning rain and winds turned to warmth, the Minico Spartans won the boys side with 138 points and the Jerome Tigers took the girls side with 131.
It was a return of normality for track and field fans as teams gathered on a stage this size for the first time in a year.
Wood River’s track and field team finally was on display for its home crowd, and the girls team finished sixth (37 points) among 13 female teams.
Senior Star Herron took third place in the discus with a throw of 100 feet, 9 inches, a personal record for the soon-to-be College of Idaho thrower.
“I was feeling good,” Herron said. “It was a little nerve-racking, but I was feeling good. The competition is good. There are some girls that I haven’t seen this season yet so it’s fun to see whose here.”
Another top performer for the WRHS girls team was Ava Smith, who took third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 35.08 seconds. Smith also took third in the long jump with a jump of 14-10. She was also a part of the sprint-medley relay team that finished third (2:05.06). Along with Smith, that team consisted of Isabella Dierdrick, Sierra Olson and Lizzie Lipman.
On the boys side, WRHS totaled 13 points and saw performances from freshman Conrad Foster, who took eighth in the 400m with a 56.29 time, a personal best.
In the final race of his high school career, senior Dylan Heyrend took seventh in the 1,600m run with a personal best of 5:06.64.
Sophomore Gunner Kimball also competed in the pole vault, where he finished seventh (11-06), and the long jump, where he took sixth (17-09).
Coming in 10th on the girls side, Sun Valley Community School finished with 31 points. The Cutthroats received points from senior Kaija Dybdahl, who took first in the 100m sprint (13.09) after coming in second place a day before at the Sawtooth Conference Championships in Carey.
“I was confident, but I was also nervous,” said Dybdahl, who finished second in the long jump (15-02) moments before the 100m. “It all worked out. When I got in the blocks I was nervous, but as soon as I got down, it was replaced with adrenaline. I felt super strong, I didn’t have any missteps. All of my strides were even. I knew that if I kept pushing, then I would win.”
Dybdahl was also a part of the 4x100m relay team that took first with a time of 52.12. Niki Cohen, Logan Lindstrom, and Saba Grossman joined Dybdahl on the team.
Up next for WRHS are the District IV 4A Championships from May 12-13 in Jerome.
