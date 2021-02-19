The top-seeded Dietrich Blue Devils established their dominance on Tuesday night in the second round of the boys’ 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference basketball tournament.
In the process, Dietrich defeated the No. 5 Carey Panthers on their home floor, 71-57.
Carey senior Dallin Parke had a game-high 26 points in the losing effort. Fellow senior guard Hunter Smith added 18, but the Panthers were outscored from the get-go.
After the first quarter, Dietrich (17-5) led 15-9, and the scoring continued through the second quarter.
Both teams picked up the pace, and Carey (9-6) actually outscored Dietrich in the second frame 23-22, and trailed the Blue Devils by only five points, 37-32.
The Blue Devils, however, pulled away in the second half.
Dietrich senior Brady Power (20 points, 12 rebounds), senior Rhys Dill (20 points, 19 rebounds), sophomore Cody Power (16 points) and junior Jett Shaw (15 points) were just too much for the Panthers.
With the victory, the Blue Devils sweep the season series with the Panthers. Previously, Dietrich beat Carey, 72-52, on Jan. 19.
Now Dietrich moves to the 1AD2 Sawtooth championship game against the No. 2 Richfield Tigers (13-9). That game is at Dietrich with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Dietrich had previously beaten Richfield, 76-42, on Jan. 7. In fact, Carey also beat Richfield, 79-66, on Jan. 21.
Carey will now host a loser-out game against No. 6 Hansen (11-9).
Previously, Carey defeated Hansen, 68-44, on their home floor on Jan. 12. In that game, Carey had four players score in double-figures: Smith (15 points), Parke (13), junior Chase Bennion (12) and senior Ashton Sparrow (10).
Tip-off against Hansen is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. The game will be livestreamed through Carey’s Facebook page.
