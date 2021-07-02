Coming off a 10-0 and 10-2 home sweep of the Twin Falls Cowboys on June 24 at Hailey’s Founders Field, the Wood River American Legion Wranglers baseball team was eager to play Monday in its “Senior Day” home finale.
But the Kimberly Bulldogs also came to play on a hot and sunny afternoon on the Hailey diamond. In come-from-behind fashion, Kimberly (6-8) captured both games of the well-attended Area C “A” doubleheader by scores of 8-6 and 12-6.
Kimberly’s hitters batted around with big innings in each seven-inning game. Trailing 6-2, the Dawgs shocked Wood River with a six-run seventh inning in the first game, and used a nine-run fourth to overcome a 3-2 deficit in the nightcap.
Winning pitcher in the opener was Kimberly right-hander Jordan Flameling, who threw six frames. Getting the save was Zack Abbott. A two-out, two-run single to right field by Jacob Cummins (three hits) proved to be the game winner. Three Bulldog double plays in the final four innings bailed out Kimberly.
Kimberly sent up 11 batters and recorded seven of its 13 hits during its big inning and capitalized on a pair of right-field singles that were lost in the sun by the Wranglers. Abbott, Jordan Flameling and Anthony Morgrecho added two hits.
Catcher Dylan Mills of Wood River (three hits), Shoemaker (two-run double) and outfielder Rabbit Buxton (two hits, RBI triple) led the 11-hit Wrangler attack. Starting pitcher Boone Scherer went six-plus innings and whiffed 10 Dawgs. He also tripled and scored for Hailey.
Wranglers coach Keith Potter saluted Wrangler senior-class players in a between-games celebration and by removing them from the field to applause at the end of the second game. They were Ethan Shoemaker, Liam Curd, Boone Scherer, Ashton Tanner and Jesus Sandoval.
Playing center field and chasing a bloop single, Shoemaker suffered a head injury in a scary collision with a teammate during Kimberly’s game-clinching first-game rally. He was taken to the hospital for an exam, and did not return for the second game.
In the second game, Wood River erased a 2-0 deficit with a three-run third—Mills (two hits) ripping a single and Brock Burrell drawing a two-out walk followed by singles by Tanner and Curd. But Kimberly batted around for nine runs and an 11-3 lead in the fourth, Parker Stringham’s RBI double the big blow.
Relief pitcher Hunter Thompson, who had tossed a no-hitter against Twin Falls Thursday, blasted a two-run double in the sixth that one-hopped off the left field fence. It scored Scherer and Mills, who had each singled with two outs. But Wood River’s rally ended at 12-6.
Tuesday, Wood River (11-10) was shorthanded in an Area C “A” doubleheader loss at Burley.
The season is coming to an end for the Wranglers, a Wood River Baseball and Softball Association club.
