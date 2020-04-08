Ryan Anderson of Bellevue has completed an outstanding collegiate running and academic career at University of Minnesota-Morris.
Cougar mid-distance senior Anderson, 22, of Bellevue, repeated as the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) men’s mile run champion Feb. 28 during the two-day conference indoor finals at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
The son of Todd and Andi Anderson had captured last year’s conference mile run at Duluth with a time of 4:32.42.
He improved his time by six seconds in winning the photo finish at 4:26.20 ahead of senior Edward Carlson of University of Wisconsin-Superior (4:26.60).
Anderson, a 2016 Wood River High School graduate, had the fourth-seeded qualifying time entering the 15-runner UMAC mile finals. The 5-10 senior preserved his No. 3 ranking among mile runners in Cougar school history.
He was also a member of the second-place distance medley relay (11:14.51) at the conference finals. That finishing time gave Anderson’s foursome the No. 8 ranking in that event in Cougar program history.
Anderson placed second of 20 in the 3,000-meter (1.86-mile) conference finals at 9:08.75.
He earned All-Conference recognition for his track and field running achievements. And, once again, University of Minnesota-Morris accepted the UMAC Team Sportsmanship Award.
The Feb. 28-29 conference meet ended the collegiate indoor season that began Dec. 7.
Because of the coronavirus health crisis, the 10-meet outdoor track and field season was canceled. It was supposed to be held March 28-May 14 and end with the NCAA Outdoor Championships May 21-22 in Rochester, N.Y.
A chemistry major, Anderson is planning to attend graduate school. At Wood River, he was a four-time state wrestling qualifier, and a two-time state track and field and cross country running qualifier.
During the fall 2019 cross country season at Minnesota-Morris, Anderson was a first-team All-Conference finisher for a second straight year, in addition to placing on the UMAC All-Academic Team.
He was the leading Cougar runner in the 90-runner field during the men’s UMAC 8-kilometer (5-mile) conference finals last Nov. 2. Anderson placed fourth at 27:26, just 54 seconds off the top time.
