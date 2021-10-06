The Bliss Bears entered Saturday’s contest at Browning Field at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus desperately needing points to get a good seed at the High Desert Conference Tournament.
Going up against the No. 1-ranked team at the 3A level, the Bears had to have a great showing against the Sun Valley Community School varsity boys soccer team on their turf, and that is exactly what the Bears did.
Surprising the Cutthroats with speed and determination, Bliss found a way to tie the top-ranked team, 1-1, solidifying one point in the conference.
The match began chippy as both teams battled to control the field. Sun Valley’s Braden Buchanan was able to notch the game’s first goal in the 24th minute, but in the 36th minute, Bliss’ Rio Magana received a near-perfect pass from Isaiah Munoz for the score to tie up the game.
At halftime, the game was 1-1 and Bliss’ attack kept Sun Valley’s defense alert in the second half.
“We were a bit rusty from having eight days off,” SVCS head coach Richard Whitelaw said. “It was good for us to have a good tough game. They played a lot better than when we were in Bliss.”
Besides the game against Wood River, it was the first challenge for Sun Valley (12-1-1, 11-0-1 High Desert Conference) who has outscored its opponents by an average of nearly 4-1 during this season.
A frustrated Sun Valley defense finally was tested with Bliss’ speed on the outside forwards. Players like Munoz, Magana and Diego Amuzca gave Sun Valley’s Russell Stumph, Nils Galloway, Sebastian Lerner and the rest of the Sun Valley defense issues.
However, despite the tie feeling like a loss to some of his players, Whitelaw looks at a game like this as a positive.
“When we get to districts, we have to win games like this,” Whitelaw said. “We haven’t had a lot of close games, so I enjoyed it. We cannot win every game. This is the business end of the season because you don’t win anything in September, you win it in October.”
Junior goalkeeper Blake Currey had quite the workout as Bliss (5-4-3, 5-4-3 HDC) had six shots. Currey ended up with three saves.
Sun Valley managed to put up nine shots of its own.
Sun Valley wraps up the season at Buhl on Thursday, Oct. 7, before heading into the High Desert Conference Tournament.
