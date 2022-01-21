Winners of eight straight, the Carey High School boys varsity basketball team has been lighting up the courts to begin the 2022 new year. Coming off a huge Sawtooth Conference win against Dietrich, the Panthers (11-4, 2-0) also beat the Richfield Tigers, 54-23, and Shoshone, 69-25.
Against Richfield, junior Chris Gamino led the Panthers with 15 points.
Against Shoshone, junior Carsn Perkes led with 16 points while Gamino added 15. In both games, Carey never trailed.
Up next for Carey is a home Sawtooth Conference game with Castleford on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Wolverines looking for first win
Looking for its first win of the 2021-22 season, the Wood River High School boys varsity basketball team lost two more in a row last week with a home loss to Minico, 60-43, and an away loss to Canyon Ridge, 49-44.
Against Minico, Wood River (0-9, 0-5 Great Basin 7 Conference) had junior Korbin Heitzman pour in 20 points.
Up next for WRHS is a home game against the Gooding Senators on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley loses to Camas, Dietrich
The Sun Valley Community School boys varsity basketball team suffered two road losses to Camas County, 52-28, and Dietrich, 65-41.
Against Camas County, junior Jack Colgate scored seven points.
Against Dietrich, senior Sid Tomlinson scored a team-high 16 points.
Up next for SVCS, the Cutthroats (3-3, 1-2 Sawtooth Conference) are on the road against Castleford on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In