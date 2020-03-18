Just a few days before the Idaho High School Activities Association suspended all competitive events for three weeks, several hundred Idaho athletes from smaller schools gathered at Kimberly High School Thursday, March 12 for the Kimberly Spring Opener track and field meet.
The 18-school 3A/2A/1A meet was a great outdoor chance for the athletes to test their early-season training and skills while renewing acquaintances after a long winter of indoor activity. And it was a showcase for the Kimberly Bulldogs, one of Idaho’s premier track programs.
Kimberly’s boys (26 points sprints, 29 distances, 20 relays, 38.5 field) outdistanced Filer 115.5 to 75 for team honors. The Kimberly girls (22 sprints, 17 hurdles, 23 relay, 24 field) held off Bear Lake 92-79.
Last spring, the Kimberly boys seeking their first State 3A title since 2009 came close to dethroning Sugar-Salem of Sugar City—the Diggers claiming their sixth state track title in seven years 130-121 over Kimberly.
Meanwhile, the Kimberly girls won their first-ever State 3A title 101-86 over the Gooding Senators.
Thursday, Kimberly senior Peyton Bair won the 100-meter dash in the same 10.97-second time that Kimberly senior Blake Phillips used to win the State 3A 100m last May. Bair added 400m and long jump wins. Kimberly junior Brett Bronson captured the 800m distance run.
The Filer Wildcat girls debuted an exciting new sprinter in freshman Carrie Cook, who won the 100m, 400m and long jump.
But Kimberly’s girls were dominant with their stable of sprinters, hurdlers and jumpers featuring seniors Meg Walker, Brinley Humphreys and Jill Russell.
Carey School freshman Riley Morey had a fine 100m dash effort, in third place at 11.69 seconds.
Panther boys added a fifth-place finish in the 4x100m relay with Ellis Jensen, Connor Simpson, Cris Gamino and Sawyer Mecham, and fourth in the 1600m sprint relay with Chase Gross, Mecham, Morey and Gamino.
The Carey girls piled up 15 of their 21 points in relays. They finished third in 4x200 with Shayli Smith, Ally Colton, Lexi Nachtman and Lizbeth Ruiz, and fifth in 4x100 with Shaylee Farnworth, Brittany Farnworth, Colton and Ruiz.
Camas County senior Priscilla Williamson provided 13 of the 15.5 Musher girls’ team points with a fourth place in shotput (32-6, PR) and second place in discus (98-4).
