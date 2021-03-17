Blaine County basketball players were honored last week in the boys and girls 1A/2A All-Star and District 4 All-Star Games.
Carey senior Hunter Smith led the North over the South with 20 points and the 86-76 win in the boys 1A/2A All-Star Game at Canyon Ridge Tuesday, March 9.
Fellow Carey teammate and senior Dallin Parke added 10 points.
Wendell’s Zane Kelsey and Joe Demasters had 13 points each.
For the South Team, Declo’s Sam Nebeker had 17 points.
South beats North in girls game
In the girls’ game, the South prevailed over the North, 67-63.
Carey was well-represented in this one. Senior Kylie Wood led the all scorers with 14 points. Carey coach Merrilee Sears led the North Team and Lizbeth Ruiz was also selected.
Lighthouse Christian’s Lauren Gomez led the South with 12 points.
West takes girls District 4 game
The boys and girls District 4 All-Star Game was played on Wednesday, March 10, at Jerome High School.
This All-Star festival featured players from the Magic Valley, including players from 1ADI, 1ADII, 2A, 3A and 4A.
In the girls’ game, Lighthouse Christian’s Kynlee Thornton led the West over the East, 70-48.
Filer’s Ella Fischer added 15.
Wood again showed her offensive prowess as she poured in 11 points for the East.
Players also selected to the girls’ East Team were Wood River High School seniors Sayler Peavey and Lily Hogan.
West is best in boys game
In the boys’ game, the West Team had four players in double-figures to beat the East, 87-81.
Wendell’s Zane Kelsey scored a team-high 16 points.
For the East, Nebeker from Declo finished with 20 points and Dietrich’s Brady Power had 15.
Notes—The 1AD2 Sawtooth Boys All-Conference players were announced with Dietrich senior Brady Power taking home the Conference MVP. Carey’s Hunter Smith was named a Co-Offensive Player of the Year alongside sophomore Carson Perkes from Richfield.
Dietrich senior Manuel Cabrera was named Defensive Player of the Year and Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill was named Sawtooth Conference Coach of the Year.
First-Team—Carey senior Dallin Parke, Dietrich senior Rhys Dill, Camas junior Breken Clarke, Hansen senior Jonathon Camarillo and Castleford junior Eric Taylor.
Second-Team—Dietrich junior Jett Shaw, Richfield sophomore Clay Kent, Camas junior Dawson Kramer, Dietrich sophomore Cody Power, Richfield sophomore Luke Dalton.
Honorable Mention—Castleford sophomore Ethan Roland, Hansen junior Tom Gibson, Carey senior Ashton Sparrow and Camas freshman Tristen Smith.
