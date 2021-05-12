It was another tough break for the Wood River High School varsity baseball team as the Wolverines conceded an eight-run sixth inning from the Jerome Tigers to end their season in the Great Basin Conference baseball tournament.
Wood River held a 9-7 lead going into the sixth inning of Thursday’s game in Jerome; however, the Tigers big inning propelled them to a 15-9 win.
Wood River (11-14-1) collected 15 hits and had strong pitching for much of the contest. Senior Ethan Shoemaker received the loss as he went six full innings and threw 105 pitches. Shoemaker allowed nine earned runs and struck out two Jerome batters. JW James got the win for Jerome (10-12) on the mound.
Shoemaker went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one run at the plate. Other big hitters for Wood River were sophomore Rabbit Buxton (2-for-5, one run, one RBI), sophomore Eric Parris (3-for-4, one run, one RBI), senior Ashton Tanner (2-for-3, one run) and senior Jesus Sandoval (2-for-4, one run, one RBI).
