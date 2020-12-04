In a year when nothing much went right, the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team keeps raking in the accolades.
Three Cutthroats were named 3A Boys First-Team selections, and head coach Richard Whitelaw took home the honors of 3A boys Coach of the Year.
“I’m lucky I have good athletes,” Whitelaw said. “As always, I am humbled. I’m just a soccer coach instilling a bit of passion into our players.”
The Cutthroats finished the 2020 season with a 9-3 overall record and claimed the top prize when SVCS beat Weiser, 2-0, in the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A boys final on Saturday, Oct. 24.
This year’s title made it three in a row for the Cutthroats. Previously, SVCS beat Bliss, 3-0, in 2018, and beat Weiser, 6-0, in 2019.
In all, Whitelaw has led the Cutthroats to five state titles (2020, 2019, 2018, 1999, 1992) and has been runner-up three times (2016, 2015, 2003).
The successful season moved Whitelaw’s overall record to 360-135-40 in 535 games (a 67 percent winning percentage).
Whitelaw’s state soccer tournament record is now 40-21 in 61 games (a 65.5 percent winning percentage).
First-Team senior forward Willie DeWolfe led the Cutthroats with seven goals on the year. All of his goals were scored at the tail-end of the year within district and state tournaments.
First-Team senior midfielder Kai Nelson finished with two goals.
Senior midfielder Caelin Bradshaw was also named to the First-Team.
The Cutthroats put their season in another gear in the postseason. SVCS scored 14 goals while conceding only two. In the postseason, the Cutthroats recorded four shutouts.
McCall-Donnelly senior Bernard Kindall was named 3A boys Player of the Year.
Weiser had four players (Jordan Watkins, Chris Gonzalas, Gabe Rasmussen and Marcos Tarelo) who were named to the First-Team. Weiser also had three players named as Honorable Mentions.
Bradshaw leads team awards
On top of the First-Team honors, Caelin Bradshaw was named Team Captain for 2020, along with Kai Nelson.
Bradshaw also earned the team’s Most Valuable Player and Goal of the Year awards.
Nelson was named the team’s Tournament MVP.
Willie DeWolfe received the team’s Top Goal Scorer and Most Inspirational while Alex Austin won Most Improved.
Nils Huss and Toby Rafford won the Coaches Award.
BOYS SOCCER FIRST-TEAM
Bernard Kindall, McCall-Donnelly; Gabe Rasmussen, Weiser; Caelin Bradshaw, SVCS; Rafa Villa, American Falls; Jordan Watkins, Weiser; Adolfo Alvarez, American Falls; Jimmy Ayllon, McCall-Donnelly; Kai Nelson, SVCS; Chris Gonzales, Weiser; Marcos Tarelo, Weiser; Willie DeWolfe, SVCS; Manuel Rosales, American Falls; Julio Lopez, American Falls.
BOYS SOCCER HONORABLE MENTION
Bryan Juarez, Weiser; Jose Jaimes, American Falls; Alfonso Hernandez, Weiser; Edgar Ayala, Weiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In