Boys from the Wood River High School tennis team claimed four of five titles at the Eastern Idaho Invitational on May 5-6, the team’s last tune-up before the district tournament this week.
In all, 16 teams convened at Hillcrest High School in Ammon, near Idaho Falls, for the annual tournament.
Wolverines No. 1 Gus Sabina won the boys No. 1 singles tournament, Wood River Coach Jamie Hjort told the Express. Ben Bocabella won No. 2 singles. The doubles teams of Garin Beste-Chase Schwartz and Ballard Griswold-Joe Boccabella won the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles brackets, respectively.
Next up, the co-ed team heads to the district tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday in Twin Falls. Wood River finished its regular season undefeated in Great Basin 7 play.
Sabina enters the tournament as the top overall seed, ranked first in the boys bracket. He’s joined in the draw by Ben Boccabella and John Tumalo. Beste and Schwartz are the No. 2 seed in boys doubles, across the bracket from Griswold-Bocabella.
On the girls side, Jessica Popke earned the No. 2 seed in singles. Teammates Thea Kraft and Cedar Shepard also earned byes into the second round on the other side of the bracket.
Wood River’s top girls doubles team of Taylor Merrick and Lucy Ford are seeded fourth in their competition. They’ll get a bye into round two. Sydney Nickum and Ashlyn Roth will take on Twin Falls High School’s Jadee Higley and Kate Swenson in the first round.
In the mixed doubles draw, Simon Weekes and Tenney Barrow are seeded No. 2, earning them a first-round bye. Cody McKinnon and Lili Peck will face Twin Falls’ Millie Western and Schad Robison in the first round. ￼
