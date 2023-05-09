23-05-03 WRHS tennis 10.jpg

Wood River High School No. 1 Boys Doubles team Chase Schwartz and Garin Beste.

Boys from the Wood River High School tennis team claimed four of five titles at the Eastern Idaho Invitational on May 5-6, the team’s last tune-up before the district tournament this week.

In all, 16 teams convened at Hillcrest High School in Ammon, near Idaho Falls, for the annual tournament.

Wolverines No. 1 Gus Sabina won the boys No. 1 singles tournament, Wood River Coach Jamie Hjort told the Express. Ben Bocabella won No. 2 singles. The doubles teams of Garin Beste-Chase Schwartz and Ballard Griswold-Joe Boccabella won the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles brackets, respectively.

mdee@mtexpress.com

Load comments