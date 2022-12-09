On a frigid night showcasing December’s full Cold Moon, Wood River High School boys’ basketball teams heated up the Hailey gym Wednesday by winning three tightly-contested non-conference games against traditional rival Buhl.

In the feature varsity game, Wood River (3-1) crashed the boards for a 40-19 rebounding advantage and rode the fourth-quarter scoring of senior Korbin Heitzman and junior point guard Cooper Fife to a 57-47 victory.

Heitzman topped all scorers with 27 points plus five rebounds and Fife finished with 13 points and seven boards. Wood River put eight players in the scoring column and outpointed Buhl 14-4 at the free throw line.

