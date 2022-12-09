On a frigid night showcasing December’s full Cold Moon, Wood River High School boys’ basketball teams heated up the Hailey gym Wednesday by winning three tightly-contested non-conference games against traditional rival Buhl.
In the feature varsity game, Wood River (3-1) crashed the boards for a 40-19 rebounding advantage and rode the fourth-quarter scoring of senior Korbin Heitzman and junior point guard Cooper Fife to a 57-47 victory.
Heitzman topped all scorers with 27 points plus five rebounds and Fife finished with 13 points and seven boards. Wood River put eight players in the scoring column and outpointed Buhl 14-4 at the free throw line.
At his best in the fourth quarter, Heitzman tallied 10 points including three field goals with Buhl defenders draped all over him. Fife hit 7-of-8 free throws while playing tight defense on Buhl’s top scorer, the sharpshooting freshman guard Tate Trevino (five 3-pointers and 19 points).
Buhl led only twice—early in the first period 8-6 when Trevino drilled back-to-back 3-pointers from a heady distance, and 45-42 in the fourth when Trevino did the same thing, connect on two long 3-pointers. Fife went to work on defense and shut down the talented guard thereafter.
After Fife drew a clutch charging foul with five minutes left and Wood River down by three, the Wolverines began a game-ending 15-2 run started by Heitzman’s 3-pointer, from Fife.
Other Wolverine contributors were Mosi Slotten (two points, seven rebounds, two steals), Julian Gray (five points), Kyle Ipsen (three points, eight rebounds), Gabe Nilsen (four points, four rebounds, two steals), Dane Malko (two points, five rebounds) and Fredy Ambriz (one point, two rebounds).
“We are talented, confident and gritty,” Wood River coach Juan Martinez said. “Expect to see Wood River play hard on both sides of the ball. Although we’ve gone without a conference win the last two years, we could be competing for a district championship and state berth this year.
“This year we need to be our best when the game is on the line. This means making the right adjustments and keeping our confidence when it is tested. It also means rotating players effectively so we are prepared to finish games with our best effort.”
Martinez’s team entered the game coming off a narrow 68-66 conference loss to the Twin Falls Bruins on Tuesday in Twin Falls. Fife scored 26 points and Heitzman 19 in that game. Three Bruins landed in double figures led by Will Preucil (21).
Wood River’s varsity won the four-team Carey holiday tournament last weekend with 66-59 and 53-46 victories over Carey and Rockland.
Earlier Wednesday, Wood River’s junior varsity pulled out a 36-33 win over Buhl when freshman Reidar Slotten swished a 3-pointer from the baseline with nine seconds left. Sully Carter had tied the close game 33-33 with a free throw at the 1:20 mark.
Wood River won the freshman game 38-36 over Buhl on Connelly Aicher’s alert putback as time expired. The Wolverines trailed 25-13 at halftime, but started their rally when team-high scorer Gauge Slatter (14 points) drilled three 3-pointers in the third. Wood River outscored Buhl 16-8 in the fourth. Jacob Marenda added nine points.
The Wolverines host the Kimberly Bulldogs for another non-conference set of games today, Friday on the Hailey floor. Kimberly (2-2) won its first two home games 57-51 over Mountain Home and 55-39 over Homedale, but lost 55-52 at Wendell and 55-47 to Jerome. ￼
