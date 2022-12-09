Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Snow showers this morning. Becoming partly cloudy later. High around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.