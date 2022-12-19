Eight Wood River players were selected to the 3A Sawtooth Central All-Conference football teams.
Leading the way were a trio of players on the first team.
Senior receiver Zack Dilworth caught 37 passes for 540 yards (14.6 yards per reception) and six touchdowns.
Junior Caleb Hothem totaled 59 tackles from his linebacker position.
Junior kicker Conrad Foster showed off his strong leg with more than 90% of his kickoffs reaching the endzone for touchbacks.
Senior Jack Herlinger was a second-team selection as a running back and linebacker. He ran the ball 69 times for 396 yards (5.1 per carry) and three scores, and totaled 34 tackles on defense.
Quarterback Sawyer Grafft was 120-for-242 for 1,585 yards and 16 touchdowns. He missed a game and a half because of a shoulder injury.
Junior receiver Gavin Hunter hauled in 42 passes for 511 yards (12.2 per catch) and five touchdowns.
Two offensive linemen made the second team in senior tackle Andrew Lago and junior center Ethan Desler.
Junior running back Caleb Hothem (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Andrew Lago after Hothem scored on a 6-yard pass during the Wood River football team’s victory over Gooding, 42-2, on Oct. 14 to clinch a spot in the 3A playoffs.
Express photo by Mike Mathison
