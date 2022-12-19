WR-fb-1

Wood River safety Zack Dilworth intercepts a pass during the first quarter of a 20-7 loss to McCall-Donnelly at Phil Homer Field on Friday, Aug. 26.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Eight Wood River players were selected to the 3A Sawtooth Central All-Conference football teams.

Leading the way were a trio of players on the first team.

Senior receiver Zack Dilworth caught 37 passes for 540 yards (14.6 yards per reception) and six touchdowns.

22-10-14-WR-fb-Hothem-Lago.jpg

Junior running back Caleb Hothem (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Andrew Lago after Hothem scored on a 6-yard pass during the Wood River football team’s victory over Gooding, 42-2, on Oct. 14 to clinch a spot in the 3A playoffs.
Load comments