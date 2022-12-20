22-10-19-wood-river-volleyball-roland-13.jpg

Wood River senior Samantha Chambers (2) goes up for a block with freshman teammate Ellie Sandoz during the Wolverines’ sweep of visiting Jerome as the Great Basin 7 District Tournament got underway on Oct. 15.

 Roland Lane

Five Wood River players made the Great Basin 7 All-Conference volleyball teams.

Senior setter Samantha Chambers, senior outside hitter Sidney Wilson and junior outside hitter Kadance Jacobson were selected to the first team.

Senior libero Sophie Vandenberg was chosen to the second team and freshman Ellie Sandoz was an honorable mention selection.

