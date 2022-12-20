Five Wood River players made the Great Basin 7 All-Conference volleyball teams.
Senior setter Samantha Chambers, senior outside hitter Sidney Wilson and junior outside hitter Kadance Jacobson were selected to the first team.
Senior libero Sophie Vandenberg was chosen to the second team and freshman Ellie Sandoz was an honorable mention selection.
Canyon Ridge's Madison Bland was the Player of the Year and Linsey Noorlander the Coach of the Year.
Each team had a Sportsperson of the Year, and Cynthia Reyes was named for the Wolverines.
Samantha Chambers, Wood River
Kindal Holcomb, Twin Falls
Abby McClain, Canyon Ridge
Kadance Jacobson, Wood River
Skylar Westberg, Twin Falls
Sidney Wilson, Wood River
Sophie Vandenberg, Wood River
Madeline Eggerth, Canyon Ridge
Carlie Latta, Minico
Janika Barker, Canyon Ridge
Jordann Noorlander, Canyon Ridge
Kadrianna Peterson, Mountain Home
Madison Austin, Canyon Ridge
Cierra Bohrn, Twin Falls
Canyon Ridge: Lexi Palmer
Mountain Home: Realei Mills
Twin Falls: Addison Nielsen
Wood River: Cynthia Reyes
