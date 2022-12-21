Three Carey athletes made the Snake River's All-Conference volleyball teams.
Senior middle hitter Jane Parke was selected to the first team.
Sophomore setter Paige Black was named to the second team.
Senior outside hitter Shayli Smith was an honorable mention selection.
Murtaugh's Ashlee Stanger was chosen the Player of the Year and Lisa Nebeker the Coach of the Year.
|Coach of the Year
|Lisa Nebeker
|Murtaugh
|Player of the Year
|Ashlee Stanger
Murtaugh
|FIRST TEAM
|GRADE
|SCHOOL
|1 - Addie Mitton
|Sr
|Oakley
|2 - Jane Parke
|Sr
|Carey
|3 - Ella DeJong
|Jr
|Lighthouse
|4 - Ady Stanger
|Jr
|Murtaugh
|5 - Julia Magana
|Sr
|Oakley
|6 - Ryleigh Ferguson
|Sr
|Hansen
|SECOND TEAM
|GRADE
|SCHOOL
|1 - Caroline Schumann
|Sr
|Raft River
|2 - Karlie Chapman
|Sr
|Shoshone
|3 - Giselle Gil
|Sr
|Murtaugh
|4 - Lacee Power
|Sr
|Oakley
|5 - Miyu Hayashi
|Sr
|Castleford
|6 - Paige Black
|So
|Carey
|HONORABLE MENTION
|GRADE
|SCHOOL
|Lexi Huettig
|So
|Valley
|Shayli Smith
|Sr
|Carey
|Falon Bedke
|Sr
|Oakley
|Cynthia Pacheco
|Sr
|Murtaugh
|Kinsey McCoy
|Fr
|Lighthouse
|Paige Dickson
|Sr
|Glenns Ferry
