A total 8 games for the 2020 Panther varsity—4 home and 4 away. Home games at Derrick Parke Memorial field are shown in bold. Carey’s Homecoming is the Oct. 2 game with the Hansen Huskies. Carey’s 6 Sawtooth Conference West varsity league games (Dietrich, Richfield, Hagerman, Castleford, Camas County, Hansen) have an asterisk (*). There are 6 Carey JV games.
DATE, DAY..................OPPONENT..................LOCATION
Aug. 28, Friday.............Challis (JV/V)..................Away, 5:00/7:00
Sept. 4, Friday............Garden Valley (JV/V)...Home, 4:00/7:00
Sept. 10, Thursday.......Butte County (JV)...........Arco, 6:00
Sept. 11, Friday.............Richfield (V)................... Away, 7:00
Sept. 17, Thursday......Glenns Ferry (JV).........Home, 5:00
Sept. 18, Friday...........Hagerman (V)*.............Home, 7:00
Sept. 25, Friday.............Shoshone (JV).................Away, 4:30
Oct. 2, Friday Hansen..(Homecoming)*............Home, 7:00
Oct. 9, Friday................Camas County*.............Home, 7:00
Oct. 16, Friday................Castleford (JV/V)*...........Away, 4:00/7:00
Oct. 23, Friday................Dietrich (V)*....................Away, 7:00
Oct. 30, Friday.................Sawtooth state play-in games TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In