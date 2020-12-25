A total of 13 games remain on the regular-season schedule for the 2020-21 Wolverine boys: six home and seven away. All home games will be played at Wood River High gym, Hailey. Wood River’s home games are in bold. The eight “Great Basin 7” conference 4A games are marked with asterisk (*). Game times show “Freshman Team” listed first, JV second and varsity third. Admission $6 adults, $4 seniors, children under 6 free. All games are subject to cancellations or rescheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Varsity, JV, “Freshman Team”
DATE, DAY................OPPONENT...................LOCATION
Jan. 5, Tuesday.....................Filer........................ Home, 4:30/6:00/7:30
Jan. 7, Thursda.................... Burley*................................Away, 4:30/6/7:30
Jan. 11, Monday................Gooding.......................Home, 6:00/6:00/7:30
Jan. 13, Wednesday.............Minico...................................Away, 4:30/6/7:30
Jan. 15, Friday...............Canyon Ridge*....................Home, 4:30/6/7:30
Jan. 19, Tuesday..........Mountain Home*.............Home, 6:00/6:00/7:30
Jan. 20, Wednesday.............Kimberly...............................Away, 4:30/6/7:30
Jan. 27, Wednesday.............Jerome*..........................Away, 6:00/6:00/7:30
Jan. 29, Friday.....................Twin Falls*............................Away, 4:30/6/7:30
Feb. 2, Saturday..................Burley............................ Home, 4:30/6/7:30
Feb. 4, Monday................Canyon Ridge*.........................Away, 4:30/6/7:30
Feb. 10, Wednesday.............Minico......(Sr. Night)* Home, 4:30/6/7:30
Feb. 12, Friday..........................Filer................................Away, 4:30/6/7:30
Feb. 16, Tuesday “Great Basin 7” play-ins (7th-10th, 8th-9th) Higher seed, 7:00
Feb. 18, Thursday “Great Basin 7” first-round games Higher seed, 7:00
Feb. 25, Thursday “Great Basin 7” second-round games Higher seed, 7:00
Feb. 27, Saturday “Great Basin 7” completion Higher seed, 7:00
March 5, Friday .........................State 4A..............................Borah HS, Boise
NOTES—In this COVID-shortened season, Wood River plays conference games against each of the other schools in its new “Great Basin 7” conference, which consists of Burley, Minico, Jerome, Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls and Mountain Home. Wood River will play Burley, Canyon Ridge and Minico twice as conference games. Filer is the only non-conference series that Wood River will play twice.
