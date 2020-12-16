A total 8 remaining games for the 2020-21 Carey girls’ varsity; 4 home and 4 away. Home games at Carey School gym. There are 6 games marked by an asterisk that count toward the 4th District Sawtooth Conference 1A Div. 2 league standings. Home varsity games in bold. In general, starting girls’ times are 6 p.m. JV and 7:30 p.m. varsity. When girls and boys play on the same nights, boys’ JV starts 4:30 p.m., boys’ varsity at 7:30 p.m. In addition, all games are subject to cancelations or rescheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DATE, DAY................... OPPONENT.................... LOCATION
Jan. 5, Tuesday............... Wendell........................... Away, 6/7:30
Jan. 12, Tuesday........... Hansen*........................ Home, 4:30/7:30
Jan. 14, Thursday......... Hagerman*.................... Home, 6:00
Jan. 19, Tuesday.......... Dietrich*........................ Home, 3:30/6:00
Jan. 21, Thursday........... Richfield*........................ Away, 3:30/6:00
Jan. 25, Monday........... Mackay.......................... Home, 4/6:30
Jan. 28, Thursday........... Castleford*...................... Away, 4:30/7:30
Feb. 2, Tuesday............. Camas County*................. Away, 4:30/6:00
Feb. 9, Saturday............ Dist. Jr. Varsity tourney...... TBD
Feb. 9, Saturday........... Sawtooth tourney play-ins......... High seed host
Feb. 11, Monday......... Sawtooth Conference tournament.... Shoshone
Feb. 21, Thursday....... Sawtooth tournament completion.... Shoshone
Feb. 23, Saturday....... State 1A Division 2 play-in......... Grangeville, 1:00
Feb. 28, Thursday....... State 1A Div. 2 tournament.... Caldwell High School
NOTES—The 4th District Sawtooth Conference 1A Division 2 girls’ varsity league features 10 teams—Carey, Richfield, Dietrich, Camas County of Fairfield, Hagerman, Castleford, Hansen, Murtaugh and Lighthouse Christian Academy of Twin Falls……The Sawtooth Conference gets 2.5 seeds to the state tournament…..At the 8-team state tournament, the District 4 Sawtooth champion plays the eastern Idaho District 5/6 champion in the opening round. The District 4 runner-up plays the Boise-area District 3 champion in the opening round….Last year’s state champion, was Rockland 45-30 over Carey. In third place was Tri-Valley of Cambridge 45-43 over Salmon River….Carey won the 2019 state tournament when the Panthers won 56-48 over Salmon River.
