Graduating Wood River High School seniors and varsity soccer players Atzel Jimenez and Jaime Avila sign their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday at Wood River High School. Avila will head to College of Wooster in Ohio, while Jimenez will go to North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene. From left, WRHS junior varsity coach and varsity assistant coach Juan Salamanca, Jaime Avila, Atzel Jimenez and WRHS varsity head coach Luis Monjaras.
