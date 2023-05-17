GunnarKimball-PV

Wood River senior Gunnar Kimball.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Fifteen Wood River High School track and field athletes—eight boys and seven girls—have automatically qualified for the Idaho High School Activities Association State 4A track and field meet May 19-20 at Mountain View High in Meridian.

Their achievements included three district championships during the District 4 4A championship meet staged May 11-12 at Mountain Home High School’s Tiger Field. The top four individuals and top two relays teams ended up with state tickets.

Wood River senior Owen Stouffer won Friday’s 400-meter dash by nearly one second in a personal-record 49.70 seconds. Hailey senior Gunnar Kimball captured the pole vault by six inches with a personal-best leap of 15 feet. Both were school records.

Cutthroats logo

Tags

Load comments