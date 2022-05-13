High School Tennis At Districts This Weekend
Express photo by Willy Cook

The 2A and 4A District IV Tennis Tournament is this week with Sun Valley Community School (2A) playing this weekend at Sun Valley Resort. Wood River (4A) is currently competing at Twin Falls. Winners of the district tournament will qualify for the IHSAA 2A and 4A State Tennis Tournament in Boise (May 20-21). Here, the Wood River tennis team honored its seniors on Wednesday, May 4. From left: coach Zack Taylor, Bel Clayton, Meg Keating, Lily Enos, Jake Simon, Nina Koch, Daniel Ziesing, Sofia Calcagno, Maddox Nickum and head coach Jamie Hjort.

