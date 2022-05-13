The 2A and 4A District IV Tennis Tournament is this week with Sun Valley Community School (2A) playing this weekend at Sun Valley Resort. Wood River (4A) is currently competing at Twin Falls. Winners of the district tournament will qualify for the IHSAA 2A and 4A State Tennis Tournament in Boise (May 20-21). Here, the Wood River tennis team honored its seniors on Wednesday, May 4. From left: coach Zack Taylor, Bel Clayton, Meg Keating, Lily Enos, Jake Simon, Nina Koch, Daniel Ziesing, Sofia Calcagno, Maddox Nickum and head coach Jamie Hjort.
High school tennis at districts this weekend
Jon Mentzer
Sports Editor
Washington native. Seahawk faithful. Mariner apologist. Idaho Press Club Award winner. I report on sports and outdoors in the Wood River Valley.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Online Poll
Are you registered to vote in Blaine County?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'We have nowhere to go’: Some valley residents endure stress, life-changing challenges amid housing crisis
- Ketchum contractor set to demolish old City Hall
- Amid housing shortage, Hailey approves RVs as temporary option
- Blaine County’s housing crisis has deep roots, big impacts
- Blaine County saw above-normal precipitation in April. Will it be enough to stave off drought?
- Emil Joseph Capik
- Karen Arlene Patterson
- What's up with the fire bond?
- Brendan Christian Dennehy
- Two Republicans facing off in District 26 Senate primary
Images
Collections
Commented
- If high court shreds Roe v. Wade it will not be pretty (58)
- Resist attack on river access (38)
- Judge tosses federal travel mask mandate in response to Idaho group's lawsuit (37)
- Amid housing ‘crisis,’ activists push for bold action (31)
- Ketchum unveils plan to address housing crisis (21)
- Library bill protects Idaho children (15)
- Agencies: COVID-19 risk, spread low in Blaine County (14)
- 48-unit residential development proposed in north Hailey (14)
- Vote 'Yes' for Ketchum housing on May 17 (14)
- F&G: ‘Large’ mountain lion in Hailey to be trapped, euthanized after preying on cats (14)
- Voters should read Ketchum’s Housing Action Plan (14)
- Ketchum commits additional $1.9M to Bluebird Village (12)
- 'We have nowhere to go’: Some valley residents endure stress, life-changing challenges amid housing crisis (12)
- Blaine County’s housing crisis has deep roots, big impacts (12)
- Major changes could be coming to Warm Springs Road, adjacent streets (11)
- Arguments against LOT fall short (10)
- Fire bond has problems; consolidation is the solution. (9)
- Ketchum eyes self-proclaimed 'anti-Airbnb' to address housing crisis (8)
- Ketchum voters to decide on sales taxes for housing (8)
- P&Z stalls 48-unit residential development in north Hailey (8)
- 'Build The Wall' is a reminder of how government should work (8)
- Idaho breaches medical ‘border’ (8)
- Ketchum sets sights on new affordable-housing authority (8)
- Guest opinion misrepresented library bill (8)
- Housing Authority supports LOT for housing (7)
- Rep. Ned Burns reflects on wins, losses in state Legislature (7)
- County leaders approve land transfers for affordable housing (6)
- Attacks on a free press attack freedom itself (6)
- McHanville residents brace for eviction (6)
- Ketchum contractor set to demolish old City Hall (5)
- Vote in favor of LOT increases (5)
- Let’s not raise the tax on locals (5)
- County, Ketchum eye establishing countywide housing council (5)
- What's up with the fire bond? (5)
- Why I am voting 'Yes' for Ketchum's proposed LOT (4)
- Ketchum sales tax receipts stay on record pace (4)
- Hear it, see it, study it, vote it (4)
- Sun Valley's Sonntag: Thank you for a great season (4)
- South Central Public Health District asks for additional county support (3)
- Speak out against LOT vote (3)
- In Hailey, strong revenues spur $1.13 million budget increase, salary raises (3)
- County commissioners struggle to find solution for McHanville evictions (3)
- Sun Valley starts reimbursing city employees for gas costs (3)
- Blaine County saw above-normal precipitation in April. Will it be enough to stave off drought? (3)
- If the nays have it (3)
- Idaho depends on forests (3)
- Affordable housing shouldn't have to take a miracle (2)
- Primary election endorsements (2)
- Sun Valley P&Z recommends new avalanche rules (2)
- Bellevue finalizes local-option tax ask for May 17 ballot (2)
- Commissioners look to ease parking issues at Chocolate Gulch (2)
- Ketchum leaders hit brakes on 'emergency' development regulations (2)
- Group of retired sheriffs oppose McGeachin's run for governor (1)
- Carey town cleanup underway, seeks volunteers (1)
- Friends of Minidoka to bring a sneak peak of the National Historic Site to Hailey (1)
- Banning abortion will have unintended consequences (1)
- Valley People: The 'can-do' attitude of Bob Wiederrick (1)
- School board approves funding for 'grow your own' program (1)
- Ketchum P&Z advances four-story Main Street building (1)
- Hailey leaders scrutinize Quigley plan (1)
- Ketchum's Youmans wins Texas Stage Race (1)
- Limelight Director of Sales appointed to Idaho Travel Council (1)
- County leaders approve funding for Sawtooth Society (1)
- Ketchum has enough money. Use it for housing. (1)
- Wood River seniors win big on scholarship night (1)
- Ketchum URA advances plan for downtown housing project (1)
- Ketchum to present, discuss housing plan on Thursday (1)
- On Baldy, skiers and riders to go out with a ‘bash’ (1)
- Lipscomb pitcher Buxton gets ASUN pitching nod (1)
- There's a better way for fire facilities (1)
- 'Inundated' by complaints, Hailey scales up traffic surveillance (1)
- Lifeguard shortage impacting valley pools (1)
- Idaho provider reports climbing COVID cases (1)
- Commissioners declare 'Mental Health Awareness Month' (1)
- Resort: Sun Valley closes the books on ‘strong’ season (1)
- Celebrating Sun Valley’s fearsome foursome (1)
- Washington Avenue plan is irrational (1)
- Clint Stennett social to benefit county Democratic party to be held this Friday (1)
- 'Bike to School & Work Day' to offer freebies, fun (1)
Summer will be exciting at Sun Valley Resort, with camps for kids ages 2 to 12. Of note for parents wary of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the… Read more
At the Bellevue Academy of Riding and Natural Learning—known as the BARN—kids can learn basic horsemanship and safety, riding skills, equine c… Read more
The City of Ketchum has decided to cancel its Youth Recreation Leadership Program for this summer, citing the strain on staff as the primary r… Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In