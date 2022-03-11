Coming off their third straight Idaho Amateur Hockey Association High School State championship, the High School Suns have accepted an invitation to compete in the 2022 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships in Dallas from March 24-28. In the 2021 National Tournament, the Suns went 2-2 for the tournament. The Suns are also the 2022 IAHA 18U State champions.
High School Suns to compete at Nationals later this month
- By Express Staff
-
-
- 0
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stanley-Redfish trail gets green light from federal judge
- Hailey P&Z to consider affordable housing development, luxury car lot
- Ketchum mulls policy on redevelopment of hillside sites
- Gas prices skyrocket locally, following national trend
- Sun Valley joins Ikon Pass, Mountain Collective
- Sun Valley swears in new police chief
- BLM asks recreationists to observe seasonal closures, avoid wildlife disturbances
- Ketchum advances plan to raise taxes for housing projects
- ITD: Construction to begin next week in mid-valley, Hailey
- Judith Anne Brossy (Ruscitto)
Images
Commented
- Officials chide Ketchum for ending mask rule (44)
- Hailey splits with Ketchum and Sun Valley, keeps indoor mask mandate in place (43)
- House passes bill prohibiting mask mandates in Idaho (40)
- Gas prices skyrocket locally, following national trend (31)
- Those who make war should bear its cost (30)
- Ketchum businesses divided on end of mask mandate (27)
- Hailey to re-examine mask policy today (25)
- Ketchum mulls policy on redevelopment of hillside sites (24)
- Ketchum considers 'emergency' changes to development rules (22)
- 'Freedom Convoy' shows how American stupidity can spread (19)
- Blaine County School District ends mask mandate (18)
- My friend across the aisle (18)
- Pay more at the pump to make Putin stop (16)
- School board seeks 'off-ramp' to mask mandate (15)
- Moonshot to win the war (14)
- Ketchum opposes state bill to ban mask mandates (14)
- State deactivates crisis standards of care in region (12)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 case rate rising again (12)
- We must help our beloved billionaires! (12)
- Jerome County accountant to seek District 26 House seat (10)
- Hailey P&Z to finalize ‘green’ building code changes, density bonus (10)
- Plans take shape for long-sought Hailey Town Center (10)
- Ketchum advances plan to raise taxes for housing projects (10)
- Restaurant: City-backed event hurt business (10)
- Sun Valley seeks international recognition as a ‘Dark Sky Community’ (9)
- Ketchum 'tourism tax' receipts on record-breaking pace (8)
- Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk dropped to ‘high’ (8)
- Idaho State Board of Education waives SAT requirement for high school graduation (7)
- Protecting the right to life (7)
- Valley mayors, officials to look for new ideas in McCall (7)
- Don't sell our valley at a discount (7)
- McGeachin must resign (7)
- Bellevue hotly divided over local-option tax (6)
- Sen. Crapo on Supreme Court nominee (6)
- Idaho Republicans chase power, ignore history (6)
- Republican Senate candidates to square off in primary election (6)
- Stanley-Redfish trail gets green light from federal judge (6)
- A tough way to highlight the need for safe skiing (5)
- Hailey, splitting with Ketchum and Sun Valley, keeps indoor mask mandate in place (5)
- Hailey council to target major infrastructure projects for funding (5)
- Hailey looks to partner with housing agencies in $1.8M spending plan (5)
- Sun Valley terminates city mask mandate (4)
- School District faces major bill for building upgrades (4)
- Sun Valley joins Ikon Pass, Mountain Collective (4)
- City council should have been stronger (4)
- Mountain people must not tolerate hate (4)
- SUN looks to scale up competition, ‘professionalism’ with new operating guidelines (4)
- Bellevue leaders focused on hotels and short-term rentals for local option tax (3)
- St. Luke’s pushes to find employee housing (3)
- Let your leaders know its time to breech the dams (3)
- Inaugural 'Dream Scholars' set sights on college (3)
- Hailey council to discuss $1.8M spending plan, new Town Center (3)
- Collaborative approach is necessary (3)
- Local private schools make ‘top 5’ in state (3)
- ITD: Construction to begin next week in mid-valley, Hailey (3)
- Businesses eyeing Ketchum, nonprofit director says (3)
- Hailey ‘tourism tax' collections nearly double in February (3)
- Hasty bill, worrying effects (3)
- Ketchum partners with Blaine County nonprofit on housing and hunger (3)
- No monsters under the bed (3)
- Local group demands emergency protections for wolves in Idaho, Rockies (3)
- Ski safely and respecfully (3)
- Report: Hailey ‘tourist tax' collections surged in January (3)
- Local-option tax and street design on Bellevue agenda (3)
- Bellevue seeks funding to expand Howard Preserve (3)
- Update: Power restored to Sun Valley, Ketchum (2)
- 'State of the Valley' forum keeps finger on the pulse of growth (2)
- Pandemic thaws housing permafrost (2)
- Ketchum moves ahead with plan to boost ‘tourism tax’ for housing (2)
- Voting bills are a step backwards (2)
- Idaho Legislature puts its agenda ahead of the Idaho Constitution (2)
- Mocking billionaires only normalizes their excess (2)
- What a time, what a gift, what a ride (2)
- Ketchum-Sun Valley marketing group finds a new focus: managing visitors (2)
- Time is short, we must act now (2)
- As season passes its midpoint, local snowpack falls below average (2)
- Hailey City Administrator to step down from post (2)
- Stennett: Timing is right for transition, ‘next chapter’ awaits (2)
- SVMoA's Kristin Poole to step down after 25 influential years (2)
- Shoshone ‘purple’ Democrat seeks District 26 House seat (2)
- Ketchum clarifies hillside redevelopment policy (2)
- Ketchum joins coalition to help preserve water sources (1)
- District 26 legislators discuss initiatives, challenges at Statehouse (1)
- Zelenskyy is a beacon of hope (1)
- Sun Valley swears in new police chief (1)
- Ski News: SVSEF riders fly in the pipe, Cramer takes 11th as Biathletes take stand for Ukraine (1)
- Sun Valley Film Festival to honor Woody Harrelson and Amy Poehler (1)
- Thanks for everything, from the Suns (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In