Coming off their third straight Idaho Amateur Hockey Association High School State championship, the High School Suns have accepted an invitation to compete in the 2022 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships in Dallas from March 24-28. In the 2021 National Tournament, the Suns went 2-2 for the tournament. The Suns are also the 2022 IAHA 18U State champions.

sports@mtexpress.com

