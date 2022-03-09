Goalie Clayton Elsbree stopped nearly everything, which meant nobody could stop Sun Valley’s high school boys from claiming their third consecutive Idaho Amateur Hockey Association (IAHA) State High School Tournament title Sunday at Campion Ice House.
Elsbree (76 saves) allowed only 5 goals in 225 minutes of playing time as Sun Valley ripped off five wins with outstanding teamwork and outscored opponents 33-5 during the 21st annual IAHA tournament. Nineteen Idaho teams played 38 games between three divisions.
It was the ninth IAHA state high school tournament championship for the Sun Valley Youth Hockey program since it began with four straight Sun Valley titles from 2002-05. The Suns also won in 2011, 2015, 2020 and 2021.
The most recent state title dropped the curtain on a memorable 47-game season featuring a 39-4-1 record plus three overtime losses for a team blessed with many freshmen and sophomores and just one senior.
Coaches calculated that nearly all the current players have now won eight state championship titles—two as Bantams (ages 13-14), three as Midgets (ages 15-and-up) and three in the high school division.
Leading the Sun Valley boys were junior captain Zachary Benson (4 goals, 7 assists) and linemates Corwith Simmers (7 goals, 8 assists) and Dawson Speth (10 goals, 2 assists).
Fast starts fueled the Suns. They outscored opponents 16-1 during the first periods of their five victories.
Simmers (unassisted) scored 59 seconds into Sun Valley’s 5-1 triumph over the Snake River Wolves from Idaho Falls in Sunday’s “A Division” championship game, staged in front of 325 spectators with a sizable student rooting section.
Snake River’s Adam Keeley surprised Elsbree one minute later by netting a wrist shot for a 1-1 tie. It was the only first-period goal Elsbree allowed all weekend. And, it ended up as Snake River’s only score in the 45-minute championship contest.
The tie lasted just 90 seconds. Sun Valley’s speed and stick-handling ability were dominant throughout, showcased by centerman Speth who walked in and gave the Suns a 2-1 lead on assists by wing Simmers and linemate Will Burks.
Midway through the first, Gus Hedrick skated into the Wolves zone, circled the net, and centered to Thomas Nisson, who buried the goal for a 3-1 lead. Simmers (power play) and Speth added second-period goals after Elsbree made several fine saves.
For the game, Sun Valley outshot Snake River 30-27, Elsbree making 26 saves. The teams had clashed once before at state, the Suns winning 6-0 Friday with six different scorers—Simmers, Speth, Benson, Burks, Finn Naghsh and Charlie Roberts.
Saturday evening in the semifinal, Sun Valley built a 3-0 first-period lead and downed 2016-17 IAHA state champion Eagle/Rocky from the Boise area by a 9-0 score—Elsbree’s second shutout. Speth and Simmers scored twice, as Benson (4 assists) and Rabbit Buxton (1 goal, 2 assists) also had big games.
At state, coach Blake Jenson’s Suns also defeated Idaho Falls 8-2 (Speth 3 goals, Simmers 2 goals and 3 assists, Burks 3 assists) and beat Lewis-Clark High School from northern Idaho 5-2 (Benson 2 goals, Speth 2 goals, Simmers 3 assists).
Winning the eight-team “B Division” championship was Teton over Salmon. Previous IAHA “B Division” state champs were Boise Knights in 2021, Salmon Rapids in 2020 and Moscow Bears in 2019.
State statistics for the Sun Valley “A Division” squad coached by Jenson and Chris Benson were:
Corwith Simmers 7 goals/8 assists; Dawson Speth 10/2; captain Zachary Benson 4/7; Will Burks 2/5; Thomas Nisson 2/4; Gus Hedrick 1/3; Rabbit Buxton 1/3; Finn Naghsh 2/1; Charlie Roberts 2/1; Max Jenson 0/3; Gage Whitehead 1/1; Aidan Long 0/2; Brock Burrell 0/2; Jake Nikolaisons 0/2; Chase Rushton 1/0; Luke Hebert 0/1.
Sun Valley grabs C silver
In Sunday’s “C Division/JV” championship game, Boise Knights held off a late charge by Sun Valley to win the championship of the five-team tournament by a 4-2 score. Boise goalie Colin Crecelius (21 saves) was outstanding in stopping Sun Valley’s surge from a 3-0 deficit.
Top Sun Valley scorer Trace Alley cut his team’s deficit to 3-1 with a tremendous second effort early in the third period. Simon Weekes blasted a goal from the point on a pass from captain Richter Ellison’s, making it 3-2 with three minutes left.
But Crecelius denied several excellent scoring efforts by Alley in the third period and preserved the lead. Ledg Falvey, Aidan Slattery, Heron Rohweder (power play) and Trey Harbison (empty net) were the Boise scorers for coach Bryan Stypinski. Sun Valley outshot Boise 23-21.
Sun Valley went 4-1 for the tourney, with 33-9 goals-against. The preliminary wins were: 8-0 over Snake River Wolves (2 goals each by Elliott Burks, Alley and Chance Dooley); 12-1 over Moscow (6 goals Weekes, 3 goals Alley); 3-2 over Boise (goals by John Tumolo, Alley and Ellison, 18 saves by goalie Kyan Bennett); and 8-2 over Can-Ada (3 goals Andrew Lago).
Boise also ended with a 4-1 tourney record, with 33-6 goals-against.
State statistics for the Sun Valley “C Division/JV” squad coached by Ted Kelley and Jack Swanson were:
Trace Alley 8 goals/6 assists; Simon Weekes 8/3; Elliott Burks 4/3; captain Richter Ellison 3/4; Chance Dooley 4/2; Andrew Lago 3/2; John Tumolo 2/2; Whit Kelley 0/4; Zeke Agnew 0/2; Stokely Gardner 0/1; Brett Henderson 1/0; Brody Tate 0/1. ￼
