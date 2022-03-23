The Sun Valley Youth Hockey program is on a significant upswing, with over 300 players participating this year across programs for kids 6 and under up to age 19.
This month, the oldest members of the local hockey club will try to carry that success to the national level. The boys High School Suns have been invited to the 2022 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships from March 24-28 in Dallas.
The Suns are one of 18 teams invited to the High School Division 2 tier, which also features the Jackson Hole Moose high school team. The 18 teams split into six three-team pods and pods crossover for the three games of pool play. After pool play, the top eight teams go to the quarterfinals. Both the quarterfinals and the semifinals are Sunday, March 27, with the finals following at 10:30 a.m. MST on Monday, March 28.
The High School Suns open play at 2:15 p.m. MST on Thursday, March 24, at the Star Center McKinney North against Jackson Hole. The Suns will then play at 10:15 a.m. MST on Friday, March 25, at the Plano World Rink against Frisco West (Texas). Sun Valley then finalizes pool play with a Saturday game at 1:15 p.m. MST against Bishop Canevin (Pennsylvania).
Fans, friends and family can view the entire tournament at www.hockeytv.com.
SVYH celebrates players
The Sun Valley Youth Hockey club honored girl and boy players from the 12U through 19U age groups on March 16 at Campion Ice House in Hailey.
The overall season was a success for players at all levels, with the 18U Boys also winning the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association Idaho State Tournament and the High School Tournament. The 18U JV Boys and the 14U-A Boys took second in the IAHA Idaho State Tournament. The 19U Girls took third at the IAHA State Tournament.
All SVYH players were recognized for their hard work, dedication to the season, commitment to their team and teammates and participation in hockey.
SVYH Awards
10U Squirts
MVP—Porter Gingrich. Most Improved—Huxley Swanger. Coach’s Award—Caleb Rosser.
12U Pee Wees
MVP—Mason Bucknall. Most Improved—Ridge Douthit. Coach’s Award—Tucker Rector.
12U Girls
MVP—Winnifred Dolson. Most Improved—Sabrina Molinaroli. Coach’s Award—Daisy Scales.
14U Girls
MVP—Julia Sinnamon. Most Improved—Audrey Morowitz. Coach’s Award—Karley Johnston.
14U Boys-A
MVP—Seth London. Most Improved—Simon Morgan. Coach’s Award—Will Swink.
14U Boys-B
MVP—Cooper Salvoni. Most Improved—Conner Prew. Coach’s Award—Drake Orr.
19U Girls
MVP—Grendel Sprong.
Most Improved—Sadie Rector.
Coach’s Award—Lila Fenn.
18U/High School Boys
MVP—Clayton Elsbree. Most Improved—Jake Nikolaisons. Coach’s Award—Dawson Speth.
18U/High School JV Boys
MVP—Richter Ellison. Most Improved—Kyan Bennett. Coach’s Award—Jake Nikolaisons.
Scholarship Awards
Hutch Award—Lizzlie Lipman, Jake Nikolaisons. Chris Peterson Award—Addalee Hall, Connor Schwartz. Crosby Award—Laura Daves, Zack Benson. Board Award—Lila Fenn, Aidan Long. ￼
