For the second consecutive year, the Sun Valley Suns High School hockey team traveled to the Chipotle USA Hockey National Championships in Dallas, Texas, and put on a good showing throughout the weekend, which wrapped up on Monday morning.
Going 2-2 in four games in the 2022 High School Division 2 tier, the Suns finished in seventh place against teams across the nation, including rival Jackson Hole. The Suns totaled seven points in those four games with 20 goals scored against and 14 goals allowed.
The Suns opened pool play with a barrage of goals to rout Jackson Hole on Thursday, March 24, 8-1. The Suns scored a goal in the first period (Brock Burrell) but then put the game out of reach by the second period when Dawson Speth scored a hat trick, and Zach Benson added another.
By the third period, the Suns were up 6-0 with another goal from Corwith Simmers. Then, Carter Johnson put the Moose on the board for Jackson Hole’s only goal of the game. Benson added another goal in the third period, and Rabbit Buxton scored too.
Assists came from Simmers (2), Augustus Hedrick, Jake Nikolaisons, Thomas Nissan, Luke Hebert and goalie Clayton Elsbree.
Elsbree finished with 26 saves at the net, and the Suns finished with a 35-27 shot advantage.
Jackson Hole finished the tournament in 12th place by going 1-2 in three games.
In their second game, the Suns lost in a heartbreaker in overtime against Frisco West (Texas) on March 25. The Suns made a comeback in the second period and took control of the game with a 5-4 advantage. Still, Frisco’s Cameron Constantino (2 goals) scored with 48 seconds left in regulation to send it into overtime. Frisco ended up winning off a goal from Henry Pinkerman, his second of the game as Frisco won 6-5.
Elsbree finished with 26 saves, and Speth totaled 5 points with 2 goals and 3 assists. Simmers added 1 goal and 1 assist while Burrell (1 assist), Benson (1 goal) and Max Jenson (1 goal) all contributed.
The Suns had a bounce-back game against Bishop Canevin (Pennsylvania) on Saturday, March 26, winning 5-3. Elsbree had 18 saves, and the Suns outshot Bishop Canevin 44-21.
Speth (1 goal, 2 assists), Benson (2 goals), Roberts (1 goal) and Simmers (1 goal) led the Suns.
Finishing pool play with a 2-1 record, the Suns matched up with the Waterloo Warriors (Iowa) in the tournament’s opening round. Waterloo was too strong. The Warriors put up two goals in the second period and didn’t let up, giving Waterloo a 4-2 win.
Elsbree was phenomenal at the net, totaling his best output while at Nationals with 37 saves. The multitalented Wood River junior finished with 107 saves (89.2%) through four games in Dallas and added one assist to boot.
Buxton (1 goal), Speth (1 goal) and Benson (1 assist) led the Suns against Waterloo.
Speth led the Suns over the weekend with 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists). Giving the Suns added offense was Simmers with 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists), Benson with 6 points (5 goals, 1 assist), Buxton with 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) and Hedrick with 3 points (3 assists).
The Suns outshot their opponents 143-130 over the weekend. The Suns were also one of the most disciplined teams in the mix, logging just 26 penalty minutes. The only other team that was penalized less was Waterloo with 24 minutes.
Taking the championship among the 18-team pool was Denver East (Colorado), which beat the Northport Huntington Tigers (New York) 4-2 in the title game Monday morning. Lincoln (Nebraska) took third place. Denver went a perfect 6-0 and scored 39 goals while allowing only nine.
The Chipotle National Tournament marked the year’s final tournament for the Sun Valley Youth Hockey Club and the High School/18U Suns. The High School/18U Suns had a great 2021-22 season, finishing with the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association (IAHA) State Tournament Championship and the IAHA High School State Tournament Championship.
