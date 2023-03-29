The high school spring sports season starts gearing up for Wood River, the Sun Valley Community School and Carey.
The Wolverines’ baseball team (3-3) visited Twin Falls on March 28 and heads to Nampa for a Saturday doubleheader. They are slated to host the Bruins at 3:30 p.m. on April 5 at Founders Field before heading to the Buhl Tournament April 7-8.
Wood River’s softball team (0-1) will be rather busy.
It visits Middleton Senior for a March 31 evening doubleheader and heads to Nampa and Capital for single games on April 1. The Wolverines travel to Twin Falls on April 6 for a pair of games and plays in the Lady Dawg Tournament at Kimberly for four games on April 7-8.
They are slated to open the season at home on April 13 when Burley visits for two.
The track team goes to Minico for a quad meet on March 31 and to Jerome on April 7 for the Tim Dunne Invitational.
Wood River’s tennis team was at Burkley on March 28, and travels to Canyon Ridge on March 30, Mountain Home on April 6 and Twin Falls on April 11. It is scheduled to open its home season on April 7 against Sun Valley Community School, and will host Minico on April 18, Burley on April 20 and the Cutthroats and Centennial in a tri-match on April 21.
The Community School and Carey golf teams were slated to participate at Ranch 93 in Jerome on March 27. Both teams are also at Rivers Edge on April 11.
They each play on April 4, the Cutthroats at Canyon Springs in Twin Falls and the Panthers at Gooding Country Club.
Carey’s track team gets back at it on March 31 at the Firth Cougar Classic, April 6 at the Jennifer Crystal Invitational at Murtaugh, and hosts the Lee Cook Invitational on April 13.
The Community School track and field program gets underway on March 30 at the Clover Creek Dental Invitational in Gooding and at the Tim Dunne Invitational on April 7.
The Cutthroats’ tennis teams hit the road to Gooding on April 4, Twin Falls on April 6 and Wood River on April 7. They are then back in action at Canyon Ridge on April 20, the tri-match at Wood River on April 21 and head to Sugar-Salem and Hillcrest on April 22. ￼
