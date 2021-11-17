Eight Sun Valley Community School varsity boys and girls soccer players were recently named to the High Desert All-Conference first team.
Among those selected were four players from the girls—Tatum Minor, Logan Lindstrom, Mia Hansmeyer and Gretel Huss—and four from the boys: Blake Currey, Nils Galloway, Carter Sammis and Russell Stumph.
The Lady Cutthroats surprised many by making a postseason run that saw SVCS in the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A State Soccer Final against Fruitland. Sun Valley played an amazing game and at one point led the match; however, couldn’t hold on and lost, 4-3. The Lady Cutthroats finished the year with the second-place trophy while going 17-5.
The SVCS boys team finished the regular season with a 17-3-2 record and the High Desert Conference Tournament Championship. The Cutthroats entered the IHSAA 3A State Soccer Tournament as the No. 1 seed but were upset in the first round by Kimberly.
The Sun Valley Community School also held its team banquets as well. During both banquets, the teams handed out team awards, which were voted on by the players.
For the girls team, head coach Kelly Feldman presented Logan Lindstrom with MVP award and Tatum Minor with “Most Inspirational.”
Both Reece Walther-Porino and Frances Cherp were named “Most Improved” while Josie Sarchett was named “Rookie of the Year.” The “Coaches Awards” went to Maya Lightner and Gretel Huss.
Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer received two awards for her postseason play. She was awarded “Goal of the Year” and “State Tournament MVP.” Hansmeyer led the Lady Cutthroats with 24 goals in the season with four at the state tournament.
For the boys team, head coach Richard Whitelaw presented the awards. “Most Improved” was awarded to Sebastian Lerner, “Most Inspirational” went to Carter Sammis and the “Coaches Awards” went to Blake Currey and Braden Buchanan.
Both Nils Galloway and Russell Stumph took home two awards each. Galloway was given “Goal of the Year” and was the team’s “Top Goal Scorer.” Galloway led the Gentlemen Cutthroats with 14 goals.
Stumph was named both Tournament MVP and regular season MVP. Also, Sammis, Galloway and Stumph were all named as Team Captains for 2021.
Below is a full list of postseason awards.
Boys First Team
Bliss—Alan Cordova, Diego Amuzcua. Buhl—Hiram Kimball, Teo Sanchez, Edgar Sanchez. Filer—Oscar Perez, Anthony Ippolito, Martin Perez. Gooding—Breken Clarke, Andrew Gonzalez, Estevan Garcia. Kimberly—Marlon Rodriguez, Jackson Fisher, Tegan Newlan, Brian Rodriguez.
Sun Valley Community School—Blake Currey, Nils Galloway, Carter Sammis and Russell Stumph. Wendell—Eduardo Nieves, Bryan Ramirez, Allesandro Rivera.
Girls First Team
Bliss—Kambelle King, Jennifer Rosales. Buhl—Nevada Schroeder, Aileen Verduzco, Jorgia Leavens. Declo—Xochitl Ruiz. Filer—Lisset Alonso, Amy Lammers. Gooding—Breana Ashmeade, Laura Thompson, Vanessa Reyes. Kimberly—Macee Cook, Madison Smith, Bella Osterman, Ellie Stastny.
Sun Valley Community School—Tatum Minor, Logan Lindstrom, Mia Hansmeyer and Gretel Huss. Wendell—Jessica Acevedo, Aaliyah Orozco, Yoselin Acevedo Alvarez. ￼
