Football is all about fathers and sons, connecting on handoffs, hooks, slants and post patterns in the backyard on cold autumn afternoons.
Heber Kirkland and Lane Kirkland have enjoyed such a symbiotic relationship as father and son—developing a love of the sport as the head coaches for the Carey High School football team for 41 seasons, from 1982 through 2022.
It’s truly been a success story of “Panther Power” for Carey.
Covering lengthy back-to-back stints, the Kirklands have coached 412 games and own a 315-97 record (.765 winning percentage) and seven state 8-man football championships starting in 1994. Only Salmon River of Riggins (7 state titles) equals Carey in championships since the Idaho High School Activities Association initiated 8-man playoffs in 1984.
“We have had the greatest run in Idaho 8-man football history, have built this program to the max, and had so many talented and dedicated athletes, loyal parents and tremendous community and school support,” said Lane Kirkland, who also praised his assistant coaches.
Heber, 81, head-coached Carey football for 19 years from 1982-2000 with a 121-54 record that included Carey’s first state titles during its unbeaten seasons of 1994 and 1998, and five state championship trips.
Youngest of four and the only son, Heber was 15 when he shouldered much of the responsibility for the 100-acre Carey family farm after his father died. He supplemented his income by teaching at Twin Falls High School from 1967-74.
All four children of Heber and Rosalie Kirkland were born in Twin Falls starting with Lane in 1971. The family moved to Carey full time in 1974, and Heber taught and coached at Richfield High from 1976-81.
Heber took over from Scott Peck as Carey football coach in 1982. At first, the program had lean years.
Lane was a three-sport athlete for Carey from 1985 through his graduation in 1989. He played quarterback, running back and defensive back for Carey’s 4-4, 1-6, 3-4 and 0-8 football teams from 1985-88. He was on the basketball team the night Carey’s Tim Tingey scored 54 points in a 94-80 loss to Dietrich in 1989.
In track as a senior, Lane was a conference 400-meter dash winner and anchored the 4x400m relay victory for Carey. He qualified for state track in the 100-meter dash. “I worked hard in track and took a lot of pride in it,” said Lane, boasting of a 52.3-second 400m several times.
Carey geared up into a powerhouse program during the pivotal 1992-94 seasons when the Panthers piled up 9-2, 10-1 and 12-0 records. “We were nobodies before we beat Notus three straight times in the semi-finals to make the finals,” said Heber.
The Panthers took advantage of the abilities of Lyman Kirkland and line play spearheaded by All-Stater Ben Mecham to earn championship game berths in 1992 and 1993, and then finally won it all in 1994 with a power running attack led by the late Derrick Parke and Chip Wood.
Certainly, the signature win of Carey’s rise to prominence under Heber Kirkland came on a very windy day at Notus in 1993.
Having upset host Notus 38-30 in the 1992 state semi-final led by Brian Tingey’s 281 rushing yards, Carey did it again in 1993 by a 26-18 score—neutralizing Notus’ vaunted passing and rushing for 234 yards behind Nathan Hennefer’s 143.
“I still rewind a lot of plays from that game,” Heber said. “We’d been running like crazy the whole game but when it came to crunch time, we ran a sweep to Lyman, and he threw it for the touchdown. It spoiled Notus’ undefeated season.”
Carey earned its first-ever state title in 1994 by out-rushing Deary 422-220 during its 58-26 title game victory over the defending champion, in Pocatello. Wood rushed for 204 yards and Parke for 146, taking the handoffs from Logan Bingham.
Kirkland’s Panthers conquered Deary again at Holt Arena in 1998 in an epic 44-42 final. Carey rallied from 24-8 and 30-16 deficits behind the running and passing of Mike Cenarrusa, the running and receiving of Greg Edwards, and a clutch tackle by lineman Clayton Mecham that stopped Deary’s last-gasp two-point conversion attempt for the tie.
While Heber enjoyed the prep athletic careers of sons Lane and Lyman Kirkland, he also savored the sprinting of his daughter Jan Kirkland, who helped Carey to three state track championships from 1990-92 and won eight individual state gold medals in the sprints over those years.
Heber retired as a Carey teacher and coach in 2000. He and wife Rosalie completed three missions in Arizona, Illinois and Salt Lake City for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He handed over the main farm responsibilities to Lane 17 years ago but watches closely.
“We used to have 10 or 15 beef cows and raised grain in rotation, but it’s mostly alfalfa now. We call Lane the farm manager. And this has been the best year for alfalfa since 1956,” said Heber.
Heber and Rosalie are also proud of son Quinn, 49. He lives in Corvallis, Montana, and does heavy construction work in spring and summer. Quinn and wife Sandy have run the popular Field of Screams Halloween attraction in fall for 23 years in Montana.
Lyman Kirkland, also an All-Stater, set Carey scoring records that have since been broken. Lyman, 45, now lives in South Jordan, Utah, and works for the LDS Church as Director of Channels—Church Communication Department.
Jan Kirkland Morey is a Carey School elementary teacher. James and Jan Morey and their clan, along with Lane Kirkland’s family, have homes on the Kirkland farm property.
Recalling the many demands of a head football coach, Heber said, “It’s a 365-days-a-year job. Our defensive coach Lee Cook and I always used to say that people have no idea what goes on behind the scenes. It takes a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”
Lane added, “It meant a lot to me to have my dad’s position (as teacher and coach at Carey High). I felt a serious obligation to continue and keep building Carey football.” ￼
