Father, sons and grandsons carry on a Panther football tradition. From left, Carey senior tight end and defensive back Riley Morey, his grandfather Heber Kirkland, retiring coach Lane Kirkland and his senior lineman son, Teegan Kirkland.

Football is all about fathers and sons, connecting on handoffs, hooks, slants and post patterns in the backyard on cold autumn afternoons.

Heber Kirkland and Lane Kirkland have enjoyed such a symbiotic relationship as father and son—developing a love of the sport as the head coaches for the Carey High School football team for 41 seasons, from 1982 through 2022.

It’s truly been a success story of “Panther Power” for Carey.

