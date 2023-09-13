Wood River Girls

Wood River girls soccer fell to Twin Falls on Monday, Aug. 28.

 Express/Roland Lane

Looking for more on the latest scores and news on prep teams in the area? Be sure to check out our sports roundup online for all events that took place from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11 at mtexpress.com/sports. Additionally, check out reporter Dylan Ortuno's live coverage of any sporting events he attends on Instagram at @idmtexpress_sports.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments