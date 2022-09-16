Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
September 16, 2022
Sun Valley Community School sophomore Josie Sarchett dribbles the ball during the 3-1 victory over Buhl on Sept. 14 at Browning Field on the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. Sarchett scored the third goal.
Sun Valley Community School sophomore Audrey Morawtiz (7) battles for the ball while teammate Maya Lightner looks on during the 3-1 victory over Buhl on Sept. 14 at Browning Field on the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Sun Valley Community School senior co-captain Gretel Huss sends a direct kick toward the goal during the first half of a 3-1 victory over Buhl on Sept. 14 at Browning Field on the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Express photo by Willy Cook
Mia Hansmeyer converted a direct kick and a header off a corner kick to help keep the Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer team undefeated.
The 3-1 victory over Buhl on Sept. 14 at Browning Field on the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus kept the Cutthroats atop the High Desert Conference standings with a 7-0 mark as they visit Kimberly tonight.
“I think we’re playing pretty well,” said Hansmeyer, who was named Player of the Game. “We have really good attitudes, which is something I think we’ve struggled with in the past, and that makes us a lot stronger of a team. I think everyone is working 100 percent and trying for every ball.
“I think we’re still getting better and better each day. This was a really good game to play before our weekend because we needed a hard game like this to prepare us for Kimberly and Wood River.”
The Cutthroats visit Phil Homer Field and the Wolverines at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.
“I’d play Wood River a couple times if we could, just because it’s a really tough, physical game and it makes us rise to the occasion,” head coach Kelly Feldman said. “It’s going to be an interesting battle on Saturday.”
That’s not to discount today’s conference matchup with Kimberly. The Bulldogs are 6-0-1 in conference action.
“I expect it to be a good game,” Feldman said.
The Cutthroats have outscored their conference opponents 40-2 with Buhl scoring the only goals. Kimberly has outscored their conference opponents 44-3.
“Buhl is always competitive,” Feldman said. “They’ve been a really good challenge for us the past couple years. Their coach has done a good job bringing them along. They have a couple good, threatening players. Jorgia (Leavens) who scored for them today scored for them the last time we played them.
“They’re a threat and they get better every time. It’s a fun game for us because we know we’re gonna have to fight for it.”
Hansmeyer’s first goal came off the direct kick just outside the 18. She put it where she aimed for a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the game. The second goal came from a Gretel Huss corner 12 minutes into the second half.
“We did that last year in the state semifinals, and we’ve been trying to do it ever since,” Hansmeyer said with a laugh.
Sophomore Josie Sarchett rounded out the scoring at the 25-minute mark of the second half.
“We don’t even have permanent positions yet, we’re still moving people all around,” Hansmeyer said. “We’re trying to figure out what works best for when we get into the playoffs. We try to practice 100 percent, stay focused and support each other.
“I feel like the biggest thing that makes our team good is how close we are. We said that last year, too. Last year we bonded so much and were such a good team and we did so well. We’re trying to keep that mentality up with positivity, helping everyone.
“As long as we play 100 percent, we’re doing well.” ￼
