Mia Hansmeyer converted a direct kick and a header off a corner kick to help keep the Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer team undefeated.

The 3-1 victory over Buhl on Sept. 14 at Browning Field on the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus kept the Cutthroats atop the High Desert Conference standings with a 7-0 mark as they visit Kimberly tonight.

“I think we’re playing pretty well,” said Hansmeyer, who was named Player of the Game. “We have really good attitudes, which is something I think we’ve struggled with in the past, and that makes us a lot stronger of a team. I think everyone is working 100 percent and trying for every ball.

Cutthroat junior forward Mia Hansmeyer kicks a direct kick for a goal in the 3-1 victory over Buhl on Wednesday night, September 14, 2022.
SVCS-gsoccer-2

Sun Valley Community School sophomore Audrey Morawtiz (7) battles for the ball while teammate Maya Lightner looks on during the 3-1 victory over Buhl on Sept. 14 at Browning Field on the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments