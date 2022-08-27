The Sun Valley Community School girls’ soccer team remained undefeated to start the season with a 3-0 victory over visiting Weiser at the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on Saturday, Aug. 27.
“I’m pleased with their showing and effort,” head coach Kelly Feldman said. “We did a lot of good things. It’s always nice to have this game because it makes clear what you need to fix and what you need to work on. It was a good day.”
Junior striker Mia Hansmeyer scored all three goals for the Cutthroats. Her first goal came early in the first half and that’s where the score stood at halftime. She was named Player of the Game.
