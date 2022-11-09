The 4A IHSAA State Swimming Championships and Ethan Hansen haven’t always gotten along.
“At first, I was really nervous,” he said. “I didn’t have a great performance at state last year. There was a lot of pressure riding on my shoulders.
“After that first race, I realized this is my last state meet, so I’m just gonna go out and give it all I can.”
That first race was a third-place finish in the 50 free with a PR of 23.08 on Nov. 4 at the West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatic Center.
“I was really happy,” he said. “It’s a great time to set a PR.
“I’ve been competing here for a while. If I can forget about what happened in the past, then it’s not a problem. It’s important to have short-term memory when you compete. You don’t want to ride on the bad vibes you had last year.”
Hansen swam 23.25 in Friday’s prelims, dropping .22 seconds off his District 4 qualifying time.
He went 51.21 in the 100 free, qualifying sixth, .44 seconds below his qualifying time from two weeks prior.
“I felt really good yesterday,” he said of the prelims. “I knew it was going to be a good day.”
Hansen said he finished 10th and 12th his freshman and sophomore years at the state meet and seventh and 11th a year ago.
“I finished top three in the 50 and top five in the 100, it’s the best feeling in the world,” he said. It’s unexplainable. I guess you have to experience it to understand.”
Hansen’s 50.76 in the 100 free was .45 seconds below his prelim time. He finished fourth.
He was also a member of the 400-free relay team with Emmet Stouffer, Dylan Smith, and Porter Thompson that finished sixth and also found its way to the podium. They dropped .11 seconds off their prelim time to finish in 3:46.19.
“I’m glad I got to swim with a good group of guys this year,” Hansen said. “I’m really happy those three other guys got a chance to experience getting on the podium.”
Wood River head coach Samantha Johnson has been coaching Hansen since his younger days.
“I’m very proud of Ethan,” she said. “He performed really well in the events he told me he wanted to swim on Day One. We forced him to swim other things. He has turned into such a great young man in the pool and out of the water.
“I’m extremely happy to see him perform like this.”
“Ethan has a huge heart, and he’s competitive,” assistant coach Mark Neumann said. “He knows how to growl and get after it. A lot of people don’t have that.
“It takes a certain mindset to have that grit to compete.”
