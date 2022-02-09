Americans Alex Hall, Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand have all qualified to represent the U.S. in the Freeski Big Air final in the 2022 Beijing Games. All three qualified on Monday, Feb. 7. The final will be broadcast Wednesday, Feb. 9 on Peacock. Hall threw a 1980 with a signature Buick grab on his second run and a switch 1800 in this third run, which put him seven points behind Norway’s Birk Rudd.
Hall, Stevenson, Forehand qualify for Big Air final
- By Express Staff
