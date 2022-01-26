American Alex Hall earned third place in Sunday’s X Games Slopestyle competition. This win follows first and second place wins for Hall and Mac Forehand in the Big Air event. Both will be representing Team USA in slopestyle and the debut of big air at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. Swiss freestyle skier Andri Ragettli took the gold and Canada’s Max Moffatt took silver.

sports@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments