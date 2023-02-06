23-02-08-boulder-mountain-tour-Roland-34

Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour Elite men's winner Peter Wolter with his mom Molly.

 Express/Roland Lane

Four locals finished in the top 8 of the 50th Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour on Feb. 4.

Leading that list is Hailey's Peter Wolter. 

The 24-year-old finished the 34 kilometers in 1:17:55.2, almost a minute ahead of Salt Lake City's Jack Hegman.

