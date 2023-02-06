Four locals finished in the top 8 of the 50th Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour on Feb. 4.
Leading that list is Hailey's Peter Wolter.
The 24-year-old finished the 34 kilometers in 1:17:55.2, almost a minute ahead of Salt Lake City's Jack Hegman.
Thirty-four-year-old Matthew Gelso of Ketchum placed fourth in 1:18:46.4. Twenty-nine-year-old Tucker McCrerey of Hailey finished sixth in 1:21:10.7, and 30-year-old Scott Schoen of Hailey was eighth in 1:22:24.2.
Bozeman's Hannah Rudd captured the women's race in 1:26:27.4.
Ketchum's Anika Miller took fifth in 1:28:14.9. She was followed by Hailey's Mary Rose (sixth, 1:28:24.9), Sarah Armstrong (seventh, 1:32:57.3) and Alexas Turzian (eighth, 1:32.59.3).
Ketchum's Brooke Hovey was 10th (1:33:02.2) and Fiona Ahearne 11th (1:33:16.4).
McCall 12-year-old Noah Eitel won the men's Half Boulder (15 km, 42:07.0) and Boise's Patti Bellan won the women's Half Boulder (46:04.8).
Check back with http://mtexpress.com for full coverage of the race.
BMT 34 km stats:
• 826 Registered
• 739 Finished
• 76 Did Not Start
• 6 Did Not Finish
Men's race:
• 512 Registered
• 464 Finished
• 43 Did Not Start
• 3 Did Not Finish
Women's race:
• 313 Registered
• 274 Finished
• 33 Did Not Start
• 3 Did Not Finish
Check 2023 Boulder Mountain Tour | Zone4.ca for full results
