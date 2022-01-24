Despite a bumpy 2021-22 season, Chase Josey is going to the Olympics.
U.S. Ski and Snowboard officially announced Friday that the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) alumnus and Hailey local was named to the U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team to represent Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
“I really can’t think of a more deserving Olympian than Chase Josey,” SVSEF Snowboarding Program Director Andy Gilbert said in a statement. “His work ethic, humility, creativity and determination are all things we should be proud of and admire. Off the snow, he’s an even better human—humble, thoughtful and grateful—always generous with his time around the younger riders, and I’m confident he’ll be giving back to snowboarding well beyond his competition days.”
Gilbert began working with Josey in 2005 when he was only 9 years old, and he saw his pupil rise through the ranks, qualifying for bigger events across the globe. As a halfpipe coach working with Team USA in 2018, Gilbert was there when Josey clinched his first Olympic spot at Mammoth in the last qualifying event.
Growing up riding in the Wood River Valley, Josey doesn't come from one of snowboarding’s traditional hotbeds, Gilbert said. But he allowed his riding to do the talking, and has quietly become one of the halfpipe elites in the process.
“Throughout my younger years as a part of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, I was able to draw on the passion from everyone I was learning from and grow to truly love the sport,” Josey said in a statement. “There was something special about the culture I was raised in within snowboarding—Andy taught me from the very beginning that it’s not all about winning—it’s about the people you meet, the memories you make and the experiences you have along the way. I think that advice has always helped keep me tranquil and level-headed as I’ve been able to compete in the sport at this level.”
There were many collaborators from SVSEF as Josey matured as an athlete. Coaches and legends such as Billy Olson, Jon French, AJ Grabos, Jacob “YAK” Tyler, Josh Keefer, Chatham Baker and Ciam Parten have all helped Josey become an elite snowboarder.
“So many should feel proud to have been a part of the path," Gilbert said. "We are all so stoked and proud of Chase and will be there riding right with him.”
Watch Team USA compete on the networks of NBC throughout the Olympics, Feb. 4-20.
