The Hailey FC Lightning outscored all opponents 26-3, posting a 4-0 record as the champion of the U15 division at the 2022 Yellowstone Cup in Rexburg, Idaho, last weekend. Seven different players scored goals, and there were 18 assists among nine different players. The defense held opponents to only three goals over the entire tournament. In addition, the Idaho Youth Soccer Association invited the Hailey FC Lightning to represent Idaho in the 2022 Far West Presidents Cup in Phoenix, Arizona. The Cup is a U.S. Youth Soccer invitation-only nationally ranked regional tournament.
Hailey FC Lightning U15 dominate at Yellowstone Cup
- By Express Staff
