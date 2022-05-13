The Hailey FC Lightning U15/16 boys soccer team finished second place at the Canyon Rim Soccer Tournament in Twin Falls from April 30-May 1.
The Hailey FC Lightning outscored its opponents 20-5 but lost 4-2 in the finals to Idaho Inferno Soccer Club 07 Boys Inferno Liga.
Eleven different players scored goals for the Lightning.
Idaho Surf Hailey takes first place at the Boise Timber-Thorns Performance Cup
The Idaho Surf Hailey U13/14 boys took first in the Boise Timber-Thorns Performance Cup on April 22-24. The boys beat the Boise Timbers in the finals, 3-0. ￼
