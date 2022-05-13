Hailey FC soccer

The Hailey FC Lightning 2007 boys soccer team, in front from left: Mateo de la Torre and Reidar Slotten. Kneeling from left: Quintin Buoncristiani, Alejandro Guitierrez, Sylas Barrett, Ryan Tenold, Chris Arenas, Henry Page and Simon Morgan. Standing, from left: coach Larry Schwartz, Ryder Green, Zack Torres, Andres Hernandez, Maicol Quinones, Domenic Santos, Elliot Boiron, Jack Tierney, Chase Schwartz, Victor Hernandez and Weylin Barrett. Not pictured: Nandy Inga and Jackson Wallace.

 Courtesy photo

The Hailey FC Lightning U15/16 boys soccer team finished second place at the Canyon Rim Soccer Tournament in Twin Falls from April 30-May 1.

The Hailey FC Lightning outscored its opponents 20-5 but lost 4-2 in the finals to Idaho Inferno Soccer Club 07 Boys Inferno Liga.

Eleven different players scored goals for the Lightning.

Idaho Surf Hailey takes first place at the Boise Timber-Thorns Performance Cup

The Idaho Surf Hailey U13/14 boys took first in the Boise Timber-Thorns Performance Cup on April 22-24. The boys beat the Boise Timbers in the finals, 3-0. ￼

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments