Johnny Hagenbuch

Johnny Hagenbuch

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced 24 athletes to represent the U.S. at the FIS Junior and U23 World Cross-Country Championships between Feb. 22-27 in Lygna, Norway. Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Gold Team member Johnny Hagenbuch leads the local talent for the U23 Men’s team. Other notables that are SVSEF Comp Team member and Boise native Sammy Smith, and SVSEF alum Sydney Palmer-Leger, who were both selected to the Junior World Women’s team.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments