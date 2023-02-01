GregGvozdas@

Greg Gvozdas has been named the Wood River boys’ soccer coach.

 Courtesy photo

Greg Gvozdas has spent many years coaching soccer on multiple levels.

He now takes all that experience and knowledge to high school varsity as the Wood River boys’ coach.

“The job had been locked down for many years, so when I saw the job opening posted on the Blaine County School District website, I felt it was the right time to apply for the position,” he said. “I hope to bring my years of soccer coaching experience and my passion for Wood River High School athletics.”

