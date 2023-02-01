Greg Gvozdas has spent many years coaching soccer on multiple levels.
He now takes all that experience and knowledge to high school varsity as the Wood River boys’ coach.
“The job had been locked down for many years, so when I saw the job opening posted on the Blaine County School District website, I felt it was the right time to apply for the position,” he said. “I hope to bring my years of soccer coaching experience and my passion for Wood River High School athletics.”
Former coach Luis Monjaras, as well as his coaching staff, stepped down at the end of last season. Monjaras had been the head coach for 14 seasons.
Gvozdas was the Wood River boys’ middle school coach for seven seasons—2012-2016, 2021-22—and led those teams to the Magic Valley Conference championship each season. His teams were 79-1-1 with six undefeated campaigns.
He was the Wolverines’ girls’ varsity coach from 2004-2008, going 79-16-6, participating in the state tournament every year.
They were the state consolation champions in 2007 and 2008, runners-up in the state consolation game in 2006, fourth place in 2005 and state consolation champs in 2004. Wood River was 18-2-1 in 2008, the most wins in school history, with 131 goals (most in school history), 12 against and a dozen shutouts.
“Coach Gvozdas brings to us a wealth of experience coaching soccer at the youth, club, middle and high school levels,” Wolverines athletic director Kevin Stilling said. “It was evident very early in his interview that coach Gvozdas has spent a lot of time thinking about how to make our soccer program even better.
“If I were to describe Greg’s interview with one word, it would be intentionality. From the offseason preparation plans to his insistence that Wood River should be one of the final six every year in October; Greg has a plan and intention behind everything he plans to bring to our program, and we are lucky to have him on board.”
The Wolverines finished last season at the 4A state tournament, where they lost their first two games.
They were 14-2-2 heading into the state tournament and were 6-0 down the stretch, outscoring their opponents 15-3. Stilling and Matt Phillips finished the season at the helm.
“The Wood River boys’ soccer program has been built on excellence,” Gvozdas said. “It started in the mid 1980s under coach Erik Larson, and it grew under coach Brian Daluiso in the late 1990s and early 2000s and even further in the 2010s under coach Luis Monjaras.
“It is now my job to make sure all the current players understand the legacy they represent and the work it will take to continue the tradition set before them. We will need to be fit, organized tactically, collectively committed to the cause, and willing to outwork our opponents.
“This is not a program for the weak. It must be remembered that from 1998 to 2003, the Wood River boys’ team appeared in six straight championship games. The goal of this program is to be playing for trophies at the end of the year.”
Gvozdas has an advantage taking over a program where he knows and has coached the players.
“The advantage will be in preseason because instead of spending multiple sessions learning names and tendencies, we will be able to move more quickly into team tactics and team formation,” he said. “I appreciate the advantage of time. Every session is important to building the program.”
Four of the Wolverines’ top six scorers are back in Reider Slotten, Brandon Marroquin, Conrad Foster and Andres Hernandez. They also return starters Ben Torres, JJ Wallace, Garin Beste, Satya Redman, Owen Walker, Mateo de la Torre and Zack Torres.
“Thank you to Kevin Stilling, (principal) Julia Grafft, and (Superintendent) Jim Foudy for giving me this opportunity to represent the Wood River boys’ soccer program,” Gvozdas said. “And thank you in advance to all current WRHS staff and students, my family, and all past players and staff of the soccer program for your support as I undertake this new adventure.
“We will move the program forward together.” ￼
